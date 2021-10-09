Ethereum at $ 30,000: the forecast of a well-known analyst

Analysts expect that Ethereum explodes with increased on-chain activity and increased network adoption. Ethereum is approaching its key update, “The Merge”. Some even think it can reach $ 30,000.

Ethereum at $ 30,000: can we trust this prediction?

Despite the rotation of the capital from Ethereum to alternatives, the largest altcoin currently holds the largest market share in the decentralized financial sector.

There explosive and consistent growth of Ethereum in unique daily addresses interacting on the network supports analysts’ bullish narrative for the altcoin. In the past two weeks, there has been an increase in the number of daily active addresses.

Interestingly, Ethereum’s staking contract, the largest holder of ETH , has 7.84 million tokens. Nearly 23,442 ETH are added to the ETH2 contract every day, and over 50,000 unique addresses make deposits.

Dmitri Tsumak, the founder of the ETH2 StakeWise staking platform, has identified a vulnerability affecting other Rocket Pool and Lido staking platforms.

The vulnerability has been fixed and the problem has been fixed. Therefore, there is no immediate threat to staking pools. Safe staking is the key to Ethereum price growth since the same has proven to be an effective mechanism to eliminate ETH from circulation and trigger a shortage of supply.

A significant obstacle in the growth of the ETH network is that it is months away from “The Merge” and until then traders face high transaction costs. WAX, a zero-emission blockchain which has established itself as a key player in the NFT ecosystem, has proposed two plans to introduce compatibility with Ethereum.

WAX intends to bring low-cost transactions to the Ethereum network by running smart contracts on its low-cost and energy-efficient blockchain.

Justin Bennet, a technical analyst, recently predicted a massive rally in the altcoin. The chart shown by Bennet indicates that ETH bounces off the bottom at $ 2,700 and rises to the top of the channel.

Bennet has set a goal of $ 30,000 for Ethereum by May 2022.

FXStreet analysts have also assessed Ethereum’s price trend and predicted a bullish breakout for the altcoin.

Final remarks

