Ethereum at $ 30,000 | The incredible prediction of a great analyst

Ethereum to $ 30,000? To many it may seem madness, but it is the natural evolution of a channel identified by a popular analyst – a forecast that we will discuss in today’s study on Ethereum.

Is it possible to figure it out? We will talk about it also taking into account what is happening inside and outside the network – or taking into account all the news concerning theecosystem from Ethereum.

Unconventional forecast: $ ETH could exceed $ 30,000 !!

The $ 30,000 analyst – but how credible is this prediction?

Wacky predictions are made every day by the thousands – but we doubt the last one we report on Ethereum must necessarily be considered as such.

Ethereum. What if …

A laconic message from Justin Bennet – who is also an investor as well as a very prepared analyst and a name of the best known in the world of cryptocurrencies, illustrating a channel that is actually well designed. Could this necessarily be the truth? Difficult to say – given that Bennet himself doubts such a reading, but he finds us in agreement on the objectives of long period concerning the protocol.

Do not misunderstand me. I would also be delighted with $ 10,000. But this is one of the clearest channels I’ve ever seen. It’s hard not to pay attention to it.

This opinion, as is known, also shared by our analysts, who precisely report in the Ethereum forecasts a long-term level around $ 10,000. Prediction to be discarded that of Bennet? Not at all, because the channel is actually one of the clearest we’ve ever seen.

Good news from the network – the transition to 2.0 ever closer

Great news comes from the Ethereum, which would now seem ready to switch to the version 2.0, based on validation PoS. The Merge will allow to Ethereum to have much cheaper and faster validation of transactions.

A improvement – even if someone is for obvious reasons against it – for a network that bases much of its potential growth on decentralized finance – who already has to choose between paying very high transaction costs or choosing different ones layer 2 available on the network.

Confirmation also comes from Marius Van Der Wijden, which he confirmed via his account Linkedin that the time has come to stop buying equipment for the mining – which will no longer be necessary once the transition to version 2.0 has been made.

Analysts – on average very bullish even when they do it more shyly than Bennet – bet on boost in the adoption that this passage can offer to Ethereum to clearly aim for the end of the year towards i $ 4,500 and then on $ 10,000 in the long run. Analysis that we marry completely.