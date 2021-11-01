Ethereum at $ 5,000 | Van de Poppe’s prediction is …

… short term matter! The forecasts from Michael van de Poppe are always among the most followed in the world of cryptocurrencies, given the reputation that this independent analyst has managed to build itself over the years.

This time we talk about Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency by market cap it recently beat for twice his all-time high and that with the passage to Altair continues apace in its process of merging towards the version 2.0 of the protocol.

Van de Poppe’s prediction: $ 5,000 on the horizon

A price level that is intermediate on ours Ethereum forecasts, between the short and medium term and that we therefore feel we can share, also in the light of Van de Poppe’s new analysis.

Well done $ ETH, S / R reversed and probably ready for the continuation towards $ 5,000.

Very attractive price level, which is not actually the target price of short from Michael, who then returned to the topic, even aiming at $ 6,000, again through one of his famous tweets.

Beyond the chart analysis: why Ethereum’s momentum is bullish

There are several elements that led Ethereum to be extremely bullish in the last week. Elements that we also summarize to study how long-lasting they can be in supporting the bull run.

Of the passage to Altair we have already spoken on the pages of Cryptocurrency.it and we can therefore limit the importance of the question to a small summary here. Altair is technically the point of no return for the merge which will lead Ethereum to become a PoS system, or in Proof of Stake. The final penalties have already been implemented and it is a definitive signal that the transition will take place – and that a sort of timeline is also being respected.

The great success of earn to play

The great success of the Earn to Play, or games that allow you to have fun and create assets NFT of a certain value. The most emblematic case of this is $ AXS from Axie Infinity, game style Pokémon which also allows you to mate your own monsters and generate others. But it is not the only one – and the vast majority of these run on the Ethereum network. And they will have even more reasons to choose it in the future, when the cost of commissions will finally be kept at bay and transactions will be faster.

Shiba Inu’s performance also affects Ethereum

And it will continue to do so until the protocol has one own blockchain, which would be in the planning stage but still relatively far from happening. The boom of meme token is favoring Ethereum when it is the network that hosts them.

For all three of these macro-events we are facing situations that could last for the next few months, at least in terms of effects for the market. Thus pushing the price towards what was indicated by Van de Poppe, albeit with different assumptions.

We remain extremely bullish up Ethereum – despite the doubts that some colleagues seem to continue to have. The push of the meme and gods NFT affecting the world of games is too strong to be resolved like this.