Ethereum at $ 8,000 within the year? Goldman Sachs believes it!

Famous global investment bank Goldman Sachs explained in a statement released by the bank’s global markets CEO, Bernhard Rzymelka, that the price of ethereum could reach $ 8,000 by the end of the year. The note describes that cryptocurrencies have been trading in line with the break-even point of inflation since 2019.

According to Goldman analysts “the local context seems favorable for ethereum”. The analysts then added that the price “has followed inflation markets particularly closely, likely reflecting the pro-cyclical nature of a ‘network-based’ asset. And the latest spike at the break-even point in inflation suggests an upside risk if the main relationship from recent episodes holds.

If the historical correlation with inflation persists, then the price of ethereum could rise as high as $ 8,000 over the next two months, Goldman Sachs said. Goldman’s ETH price prediction is higher than a recent Finder.com panel of 50 fintech specialists. The price comparison portal updated the panel’s ethereum price prediction last week, with an expectation of $ 5,114 by the end of the year, 15,364 by 2025, and $ 50,788 by 2030.

ETH’s price is currently $ 4,324.98 and its market cap is $ 511.16 billion. Ether hit an all-time high on October 28 and was up 5.5% over the past seven days and 30.7% over the past 30 days. The global investment bank formally established a cryptocurrency trading team in May and launched bitcoin derivatives trading in the same month. In June, the bank’s head of digital assets, Mathew McDermott, revealed that Goldman Sachs plans to offer futures and options trading in ETH in the coming months.