Ethereum at its highest on Bitcoin for three years

The price of Ethereum (ETH) in Bitcoin is at its highest for the last three years.

The ETH / BTC chart clearly shows a strong upward trend that began in April and is apparently still ongoing.

The price of Ethereum on Bitcoin

The all-time high of ETH was recorded on June 12, 2017, when it exceeded 0.14 BTC. That peak has never been close again, not even during the speculative bubble at the end of 2017 when ETH merely surpassed 0.11 BTC on February 1, 2018.

It should be noted that those two peaks were not recorded in the same days that the price of Ethereum in dollars made its annual highs.

During 2018, however, the price of ETH in BTC plummeted to below 0.026 BTC in mid-December.

At that point, it triggered a long phase of lateralization, with a minimum of less than 0.018 BTC reached between September and December of the following year, and actually lasting until January of this year.

In fact, on January 3, 2021, the price of ETH in BTC was still 0.024, which is below the minimum peak of 2018.

At the end of March it was still 0.03 BTC, but it had already shown that it could grow further.

The first boom was in April, so much so that the price of ETH jumped to 0.08 BTC on May 15th. Since then, a lateralization has been triggered that has seen ETH fluctuate between 0.06 and 0.08 BTC until November 30, when it also managed to break through this threshold.

The maximum annual peak was reached on December 9, when it approached 0.09 BTC. It had not even reached that level since February 15, 2018, so the current level is the highest in the last three years.

Ethereum stronger than Bitcoin

Compared to 0.14 BTC in June 2017, it is still below 35%, and there are currently no unequivocal signs that it may return to those levels, but if the price of Bitcoin seems to be going through a period of weakness right now, that of Ethereum on the other hand looks solid.

In fact, the price of BTC in dollars is 28% lower than the all-time high of a month ago, while that of ETH is only 17% lower. Among other things, the two all-time highs were recorded on the same day, or 10 November 2021, when an ETH was worth about 0.07 BTC.

In light of these data it appears that the price of Ethereum is momentarily going through a more solid phase compared to the weaker one that Bitcoin is going through.