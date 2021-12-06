Ethereum at its highest on Bitcoin since 2018

The recent crash of the crypto markets on Saturday has resulted in the price of Ethereum (ETH) in BTC at levels not seen since 2018.

The value of Ethereum over Bitcoin

An ETH today is worth about 0.085 BTC, an increase of 13% compared to a week ago, and 171% compared to twelve months ago.

The highest ever value of ETH in BTC was reached in mid-June 2017, when it reached 0.150 BTC, and then dropped below 0.030 BTC in December of the same year.

In January 2018 there was another spike that brought it back above 0.100 BTC, but by the end of the year it had already plummeted back to 0.025 BTC.

It was only in May of this year that it managed to return above 0.050 BTC, but has not yet managed to return above the 0.100 level.

However in the past twelve months the price of ETH in BTC has grown a lot, going from 0.025 at the beginning of the year to the current 0.085. The current level, however, is not very far from the 0.081 BTC reached in May.

Ethereum better than Bitcoin

What is most surprising, however, is the best hold in the price of ETH compared to the price of BTC in the past two abundant weeks.

On November 18, one BTC was worth around $ 60,000, while it is now worth around $ 48,000. The loss in this time frame was 20%.

For ETH, on the other hand, the loss in the same period was decidedly lower. On November 18, the price of an ETH was around $ 4,200, while it is now just under $ 4,100. The loss since then has been only 2.5%.

This different dynamic of the trend of the two prices has led the price of ETH in BTC to rise from 0.070 to 0.085, or with an appreciation of 21% in just over two weeks.

Taking the prices at the end of September as a reference, BTC has since recorded a + 17%, while ETH has even increased + 46%.

Although the price of ETH in BTC is currently still 43% lower than its all-time high in June 2017, over the course of 2021 ETH performed significantly better than BTC. However, it must be said that in 2018 and 2019 it performed much worse, so it is in fact a greater rebound from lower levels reached during the last major bear market.

It should be noted that lately, thanks to the London update, a certain number of ETH is being burned every day, although overall the supply on average continues to increase. However, this increase is currently lower than that of BTC’s supply.