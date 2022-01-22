Ethereum at risk of a new decline?

Is there a risk that Ethereum will decline again? To answer this question one must distinguish the Ethereum network from Ether (ETH), or the native cryptocurrency.

The success of the Ethereum network

In fact with regards to the Ethereum network, from a technical point of view it is really difficult to identify in its past a real period of decline in recent years.

Indeed, after the bursting of the bubble at the end of 2017 and beginning of 2018, in the long term we have witnessed a continuous crescendo of its use.

The only real big problem from this point of view are average transaction costs, rose from $ 0.2 at the end of 2018 to the current $ 40, passing through a couple of peaks above $ 60. But, to be honest, this is by no means a sign of decline. Indeed, it is a symptom of large network usage.

The price of Ethereum between decline and bull run

Instead as regards the ETH price the situation is decidedly different, given that after the peak at over $ 1,000 in January 2018, it plummeted to $ 90 in December of the same year.

So the ETH price trend has already seen a downright decline in the past.

Also with regard to the future, two different scenarios must be described.

The risk of occurring on the price of ETH a decline similar to that of 2018, for example there is, but it doesn’t seem particularly likely.

Keep in mind that that parable actually began around mid-2017 when the price was below $ 50.

During a first phase, that of the bullrun followed by the speculative bubble, the price went up by as much as 20 voltsand, making the bubble burst almost inevitable. However, when the bubble burst, the price was back to just under $ 400, and it seemed able to recover. The problem is that the bear market had not ended, and a new decline was triggered that brought the price back below $ 100.

This time things turned out differently.

The starting price was just under $ 400 at the end of 2020, and the maximum price was below $ 5,000. In althree words the increase was just over 10 times, or in proportion just over half of 2018.

Now the price has already dropped under $ 3,000, and a possible further decline is by no means unimaginable. But if it were to return to the levels of July 2021, it would drop just below $ 2,000, which is a far cry from the $ 400 at the end of 2020.

The competition that threatens Ethereum

As for the Ethereum network, however, the situation is completely different.

While on the one hand it seems really unlikely that it will actually decline, on the other hand competitors are becoming increasingly fierce, driven above all by extremely lower fees.

Right now no alternative network is able to really challenge the primacy of Ethereum, but in the long run, if the problems related to transaction costs are not solved, it is possible that some cheaper competitor will eat away at part of Ethereum’s market share.

Currently this seems a more theoretical than realistic scenario, but the crypto sector is very volatile and changeable, so it cannot be ruled out a priori.

Precisely for this reason it is necessary to consider a probable sooner or later anyway new period of decline, such as a new bear market, but in the long run, bear markets tend to be followed by bullrun, and vice versa.

What really matters, always in the long run, is not whether or not periods of decline occur, but whether or not periods of growth follow these.