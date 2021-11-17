News

Ethereum-based altcoins skyrocket thanks to Coinbase

Thanks to the support from Coinbase, two ethereum-based altcoins are experiencing a strong price increase. POWR, the utility token for the peer-to-peer energy platform Power Ledger, is up 120% from a low of $ 0.35 to its current price of $ 0.79. Power Ledger allows investors to buy and sell electricity and supports a variety of energy projects including electric cars, wind power and solar power. GALA, another ethereum-based asset for player-controlled blockchain gaming platform Gala, has instead climbed more than 46% from a low of $ 0.089 on November 15 to its current trading price of $ 0.13. Gala allows players to own their own game items and determine the direction of game development. The GALA token is used as a medium of exchange and as a means of payment and settlement in the ecosystem.

Coinbase Pro also listed ALCX, ENS, and mStable USD (MUSD) on Monday, though none of these three assets saw significant price gains. ALCX is the native governance and staking token on the decentralized finance platform (DeFi) Alchemix, an automated yield farming, lending, borrowing and staking protocol that uses tokenized yield funds to repay debt.

ENS is a governance token for the Ethereum Name Service, which allows people to mint non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that can be linked to Ethereum addresses and web domains. ENS more than doubled in value last week after being listed by Binance, although it has lost most of those gains since then.

MUSD is a decentralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar that runs on Ethereum and is backed by a basket of other stablecoins. None of the five resources are yet available on Coinbase.com or mobile apps.

