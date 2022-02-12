Ethereum beats Walmart, Mastercard and becomes the 25th largest asset in the world

Ethereum has kept pace with the market recovery, growing as fast as bitcoin in space. This has seen the cryptocurrency market cap rise rapidly. While it had lost its position on the list of the best market cap assets in the world after the price plummet, it has since recovered enough of its former value to put the digital asset above some of the largest companies on the list.

Ethereum is bigger than Walmart

With a recovery above $ 3,200, Ethereum has once again solidified its place as one of the most valuable assets in the financial sector. Even though it’s only half a decade old, it continues to compete with companies that have been in business for decades, boasting a higher market cap than others despite their widespread use around the world.

After losing nearly $ 100 billion of its market cap following the crash that saw its fall plummet from more than $ 4,000 to less than $ 3,000, it has begun to catch up. At its current price, the University’s market cap is back to $ 382.34 billion. It’s a long way from its all-time high, but it’s still a significant value, which puts it ahead of giants like Walmart and Mastercard.

Digital asset is now sitting 25th on the list of most valuable assets in the world. While this number may seem a bit low, a look at the list helps put into perspective how big the cryptocurrency has become.

ETH settles above $ 3,200 | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

Ethereum stands ahead of world-class names and brands on the list. Most of these are household names and are leaders in their various fields. In addition to Walmart and Mastercard, the digital asset boasts a larger market cap than brands such as Home Depot, Alibaba, Disney, Coca-Cola, Pepsico, among others.

Where is Bitcoin located?

Bitcoin is the most valuable cryptocurrency in the crypto space. Its market cap is twice as large as that of ethereum, which holds the spot for the second largest. With a market cap of $ 839.60 billion, bitcoin sits considerably higher on the list than cryptocurrency number 2.

Currently, bitcoin’s market cap places it 9th on the list of most valuable assets in the world. Comes out in front of social media giant Meta (formerly Facebook), payment giant Visa, legendary investment firm Berkshire Hathaway, among a slew of others. It is truly remarkable what assets in the crypto space have been able to achieve despite the industry being just over a decade old. The more the space grows, the higher they will move in the list.