Ethereum below $ 3000 and market down by up to 10%

In a market of strong fluctuations, characterized by sudden drops and recoveries for cryptocurrencies, February 12, 2022 inaugurates a weekend of generalized red. Let’s find out how they behaved Bitcoin and the main altcoins.

Starting right from the main cryptocurrency. BTC marks a 2.78% decline in 24 hours, with a single unit exchange value of $ 42,235. Market capitalization, on the other hand, is back at $ 800 billion for a trading volume of $ 24.4 billion.

After seeing what the differences are between Ethereum and Bitcoin, let’s focus on the fate of Vitalik Buterin’s crypto, much worse than that of Satoshi. In fact, with a Market Cap of 347.6 billion, Ether is trading at $ 2,900, with a decline of over 6% in 24 hours. Slightly better BNB, which contracts but only by 3.8%. The current trading value is $ 399 per token, according to data from CoinMarketCap, while Binance’s coin capitalization has dropped to $ 66 billion.

Still firmly at the helm of the second part of the standings, after overtaking Solana and Cardano, Ripple is not free from setbacks. In the case of XRP we are in the order of -6%, with a value per token and Market Cap of 0.76 dollars and 36.7 billion dollars respectively.

However, Cardano (ADA) remains very close, with its 35.7 billion and a similar decline of just over 7%. ADA is trading at $ 1.06with a 24-hour volume of 1.3 billion.

We close the ranking with Solana, who seems to have had the worst fate. With a decline of 10.44%, SOL is currently trading at $ 95, with a market capitalization of “just” 30 billion.