Ethereum better than Bitcoin as a store of value

Last in order of time to raise the age-old question on which cryptocurrency is better as a store of value, between the two queens Ethereum and Bitcoin he was the founder of Euro Pacific Asset Management, Peter Schiff, who with a tweet reiterated his opinion on the matter:

The expected boom of Ethereum

In fact, many analysts have long been positive on Ethereum foreseeing a next one for the quotations of the cryptocurrency created by Vitalik Buterin boom. On the other hand in the last few weeks Ethereum on the markets has clearly outperformed Bitcoin quotes, several times exceeding $ 4,000.

Currently the question does not seem to have a logic yet, considering that the capitalization of Bitcoin is more than double that of Ethereum. But if you think outside the perimeter of pure financial speculation, the very different characteristics of the two cryptocurrencies make it perhaps Ethereum the one with the greatest prospects for the future.

Ethereum was created in 2013 and is one open source platform which helps develop and implement decentralized applications thanks to its blockchain and the innovative form of smart contracts that govern every transition between the parties.

Ethereum store of value
Ethereum has revolutionized the crypto sector

Revolutionary Ethereum

Many think that Ethereum is better than Bitcoin, from the perspective of its adoption in the real world. Bitcoin, as a payment tool, still struggles to find space in finance, if not in limited cases. Ethereum represented a real revolution for the blockchain world, and his example has been followed by other projects, such as Solana, Cardano and Polkadot.

And the fact that all these cryptocurrencies are considered among the most interesting projects says a lot about how much Buterin’s idea has certainly been disruptive in the crypto world. While Bitcoin is a simple digital currency, Ethereum is a blockchain-based network that also manages the currency of the same name, thanks to which it is possible to “feed” the transactions carried out on its network.

Ethereum is better than Bitcoin as a store of value: the analysis

Recent research carried out by the Sydney University of Technology has shown how Ethereum is better than Bitcoin, as a store of value, although Bitcoin’s coins in circulation are limited, as opposed to Ether. According to Australian researchersi Ethereum would be a much more effective anti-inflation tool than Bitcoin.

It reads in the report:

“By annualizing the Ethereum creation rate since EIP-1559, the projected increase in the total supply of Ethereum is only 0.98%, which is less than half of the 1.99% increase in the supply of Bitcoin. , which is almost certain in the same period “.

This summer it was the turn of the investment bank Goldman Sachs to express judgments very flattering on the prospects of Ethereum. Analysts of the American bank in a report had written that the blockchain with the highest “potential for use in the real world” is Ethereum. According to analysts, therefore, this fact would make ETH a dominant digital store of value even with respect to BTC.

“Ether currently appears to be the cryptocurrency with the highest real-world usage potential because Ethereum, the platform on which the native digital currency is, is the most popular development platform for smart contract applications.”



