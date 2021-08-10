Ethereum, Bitcoin, Dogecoin in red: slow weekend rally

The cryptocurrency rally seen over the weekend dwindled on Sunday evening as the major digital currencies in the market lost ground and the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 4.25% to $ 1.750 billion.

What happened

The second largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), which surpassed $ 3,100 on Saturday, fell below the psychologically important $ 3,000 mark.

At the time of publication, ETH was down 7.3% daily to $ 2,929.30; over the past seven days, ETH has gained 15.74%.

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), the world’s leading digital currency, lost 2.93% to $ 43,102.16; in the past seven days, BTC has risen by 8.5%.

In the last 24 hours Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) suffered a heavy correction of 15.55% and was trading at $ 0.23 at the time of publication; in the last seven days the return of DOGE was 14.15%.

Sunday evening XinFin Network (CRYPTO: XDC) was the cryptocurrency to have made the largest daily gains, with a jump of 19.8% to 0.094 dollars; in the past seven days, XDC has risen by 18.43%.

The token on hybrid blockchain technology gained 22.68% more than BTC and 27.84% more on ETH, respectively.

On Friday, XinFin Network said it had introduced the first decentralized email solution in the world.

Among the other coins that, at the time of publication, had made important daily gains are Holo (CRYPTO: HOT), Elrond (CRYPTO: EGLD) e Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS).

In the last 24 hours, in fact, HOT was up 4.54% to $ 0.0081, EGLD had a 3.97% rise to $ 122.07 and AXS was up 1.96% to 41.57 dollars.

Because it is important

After Ethereum’s London hard fork, the cryptocurrency could become a deflationary asset, as network data indicates that the token burning process has begun.

Derivatives market indicators indicate an upward trend that is accumulating on ETH: data from Laevitas, an options exchange based in Switzerland, show that on Saturday the volumes on Ethereum rose by more than 50,000 ETH to 153,000 ETH (424 million dollars), according to CoinDesk.

Call options were reportedly more active than puts, with the most popular derivatives being calls maturing in March 2022 and with strike prices of $ 50,000 and $ 40,000.

Glassnode data also indicates growing activity on the BTC blockchain even though the price of this asset has risen over the weekend.

In the two weeks leading up to Saturday, BTC’s total transfer volume (adjusted for entities) rose to $ 7.48 billion per day, according to CoinDesk.

Transactions in excess of $ 1 million made up 46.5 percent of total transaction volume and were on the rise, Glassnode noted.

The passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill in the US Senate will likely take center stage this week.

The bill, funded in part by a larger cryptocurrency tax network, can only be accelerated through the legislature if all 100 senators agree to its passage.

Currently the Republican Senator from Tennessee Bill Hagerty He opposes the speeding up of the bill, citing the effect on the federal budget deficit, Reuters reported.

Read also: JPMorgan will launch a Bitcoin fund for wealthy clients