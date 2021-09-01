Ethereum boom: + 7% in 24 hours and it may not be over there. Is it worth buying today?





Ethereum formed a solid technical base above the $ 3,250 level and, from there, has started a steady rise which has led ETH to be worth more than $ 3,500 as of this writing, easily surpassing the resistance levels of $ 3,350 and $ 3,380 and, subsequently, that of $ 3,400 and $ 3,500, and the 100-hour simple moving average.

But what will happen? It pays to buy or sell Ethereum today?

We have also talked about the recent good moment of Ethereum recently, commenting on a satisfying month of August. In our opinion, breaking the $ 3,500 resistance is a very important event for ETH, potentially pushing Ethereum’s prices towards $ 3,600. We therefore believe there may be room for further appreciation of ETH, towards the consistency estimated above.

At that point, it will be necessary to understand if the bulls will still have the strength to push higher, or if instead they will have to deal with a renewed insistence from the bears. In this case, a technical support is placed around $ 3,450, after which you can experience that of $ 3,425 and, in the event of a break, the slightly more solid one at $ 3,350.

