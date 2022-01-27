Ethereum burning intensifies: recovery in sight?

In January the amount of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) subject to burning has soared, leading to believe that this will be the month with the fewest emissions ever.

What happened

In January, the burning affected a greater number of Ethereum and according to data from Delphi Digital, on January 10th there was the greatest daily deflation ever with -6,823 ETH.

Through a note, the independent research firm wrote that if you compare the ETH emissions in January with those of the previous months, a clear burning trend can be observed.

ETH Net Daily Issues – Courtesy of Delphi Digital

“OpenSea and NFT have played an important role in supporting transaction numbers and volatility in cryptocurrencies; in turn this has led to more token movements and exchanges, causing a further increase in burning this month, ”Delphi Digital said.

Burning involves removing cryptocurrency from circulation: the process consists of sending the coins to a wallet that cannot be used for transactions.

Because it is important

The month of January is preparing to become the month with the lowest number of ETH issues since August, when the hard fork London (EIP-1559) was launched.

The hard fork included a proposal that resulted in the burning of much of the ETH paid for transaction fees.

Since the hard fork occurred, we’ve seen a total burning of 1,659,961 ETH, worth nearly $ 3.94 billion, according to Watch The Burn.

Ethereum is experiencing deflation. However, over the past seven days the token price has corrected by 24%. At the time of publication, ETH was down 3.85% to $ 2,376.59; since the beginning of the year, however, it is in the red by 36.7%.