Ethereum burns more than $ 1 billion

We all knew the London Upgrade would have led to a burn token constant ETH. However, few, including us, could have imagined a race of this type.

They were in fact burned Ethereum for a total value greater than billion dollars, an impressive sum, even without taking into account the recent one price correction by which this ecosystem has been affected.

Passed the symbolic threshold of one billion

An important sum of ETH which are no longer in circulation, with the burn which will continue to do its job and therefore make this cryptocurrency increasingly scarce on the market. Bullish signal? Absolutely yes.

How to exploit the burn – The Signals:

Everything to invest in Ethereum now by choosing correct intermediaries and signals

How many Ethereum were burned: some updated tokenomics on Ethereum

With the London Upgrade a burn automatic part of the commissions that are used for the registration of transactions within the network of Ethereum.

It is a mechanism that makes a variable portion of ETH technically unavailable – and therefore subtracts them from total supply – and therefore the quantity of ETH circulating (and also available for the market).

However, we cannot yet speak fully of tokenomics deflates for Ethereum, because since the introduction of the London Upgrade, ETH has been created as a reward for miners, in a ratio that is currently around 2: 1. A bad sign? Not at all, because in the absence of the London Upgrade the miners would have pocketed even more – and the money supply in Ethereum it would have been even greater.

How many Ethereum have been burned to date?

Almost 300,000, which at the current price means a figure higher than billion dollars. Around the same time approx 550,000 ETH, for a relationship which, however, is getting smaller and smaller.

Calculator in hand we can say that there was one reduction of about 53% of the new currency that would have been otherwise entered inside the circuit. With a potentially major effect on the future from ETH in terms of price.

How is the market reacting?

Bitcoin has met its golden cross and is also pushing the quotations of Ethereum, which at the time of writing is battling around altitude $ 3,500, after having regained i $ 3,400. A golden moment for the entire sector, which seems to be finally ready to recover the levels that had been achieved just over a week ago – above the $ 4,000 for Ethereum and above $ 50,000 for Bitcoin.

However, it will also depend on the strength of the sector that animates it Decentralized Finance and how long it will still be able to pull the sector of non-fungible tokens, which have been confirmed deep soul of Ethereum and possible driving force for exceeding the next all-time high.

The next appointment is with the former 300,000 Ethereum destroyed – which is missing just under 2,000 tokens. At this rate, there should be no more than a couple of days left.