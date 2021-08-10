Ethereum can go as high as $ 3.6K! Burn pushes ETH …

Continue apace on burn from Ethereum, which was introduced with the latest update, which took the name of London Fork. At the time of writing the media at which they are destroyed ETH and of 2.70 to the minute, which at the current price of the cryptocurrency they mean about $ 8,500 per second that disappear from circulation.

Excellent news, which as we have already said several times in the last few days, is reducing the amount of Ethereum that would otherwise have been available on the market. Thus inaugurating a phase bullish which, for now, has been widely expressed on the market.

A big Ethereum – it burns ETH and flies higher and higher

What does Ethereum burn actually mean?

Many spoke of a Ethereum which would finally become deflationary. However, this has not yet been fully verified, for a very simple reason. The amount of ETH that is produced through mining it is even higher than that which is destroyed by burning.

The real situation? The total amount of Ethereum continues to grow, but at rates that are lower than what we would have had without the switch to London Upgrade. Consequently, especially in the hands of the miner, there are fewer Ethereum to be placed on the market. With effects on the price that should already be there for all to see.

Ethereum sails in very calm waters, above altitude $ 3,100, with a battle between bears And bulls which is holding court around the fundamental threshold of the $ 3,150. A bit of technical analysis will help us understand what could move the market further in the next few hours.

Technical analysis on Ethereum at 24 hours

The horizon that we have decided to choose is that of 24 hours, the only one in our opinion useful in a very volatile market and which is experiencing particular moments also due to news coming from US Senate, where the battle for some sort of regulation of the sector is raging.

MOBILE MEDIA 10 50 100 200 SIMPLE BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 EXPONENTIAL BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 24-hour moving averages of Ethereum

Moving averages all green – and it could not be otherwise after a correction that has extended for over 8 weeks – and a boom of green candles that has now lasted for at least 2 weeks. Let’s see now what they say technical indicators, which can help us get a more detailed picture of the situation.

OSCILLATOR INDICATION CSR BUY 🟢 CCI NEUTRAL MOMENTUM BUY 🟢 MACD BUY 🟢 STOCASTIC% K NEUTRAL The indicators on Ethereum at 24 hours

Here, too, the absolute majority of indicators indicate an expected growth over the 24 hours, on levels that we will now analyze with the resistances indicated by the main methodologies.

Fibonacci Camarilla Woodies R1 $ 3,191 $ 3,260 $ 3,370 R2 $ 3,188 $ 3,215 $ 3,241 R3 $ 3,306 $ 3,391 $ 3,596 Resistance for Ethereum on 24 hours

Strong resistance therefore before altitude $ 3,200 for all instruments, with the latter varying up to $ 3,391. We are most interested in the third resistors, which you orient to the maximum of $ 3,596.

Sell ​​pressure which will gradually diminish anyway

The automatic operations of burn, which can be follow on this site they continue at a rapid pace and will help to lessen any kind of pressure from sales – and in particular the pressure that comes from miner.

The reflections, as indeed we indicate on ours Ethereum forecasts – they will be positive in both the short and long term. With the final transition to version 2.0 of the protocol, i tokenomics of Ethereum could become definitively deflationary. And there the price could really take flight.