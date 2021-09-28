Ethereum Classic (ETC) at $ 33,000 in 2029?

According to Donald McIntyre of Etherplan the price of ETC (Ethereum Classic) could rise to $ 33,000 in 2029.

ETC is the original Ethereum protocol

He revealed this in a recently released video in which it states that as early as 2021 it could rise to $ 1000, to $ 8,700 in 2024 and finally to $ 33,000 in 2029.

ETC’s price today is around $ 45, among other things, very far from the 167 $ recorded at the beginning of May and which currently constitute its all-time high.

To be clear, ETC compared to the maximum peak of a few months ago today it is down by 72%, while for example ETH is only down by 33%.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is the original protocol of Ethereum, from which the fork currently called Ethereum (ETH) in 2016 was born as a reaction to a hacker attack.

The supply is more or less the same, with 130 million ETC in circulation compared to 117 million ETH, but with a much smaller market capitalization. Ethereum Classic does not reach $ 6 billion, while ETH exceeds 340, or 57 times as much.

Given the ETC price trend this 2021, it is actually very difficult to imagine that it could reach $ 1,000 by the end of the year.

It would mean a parabolic increase of 2,000% in three months, and in any case an increase of six times compared to the all-time highs of May.

McIntyre claims that as ETC is discovered by the market, developers will begin to discover its use cases as well. However, being very similar to Ethereum, it is strange that the developers have not already discovered them until now.

ETC with respect to ETH will keep the Proof of Work

The main difference from ETH will be the fact that ETC will keep Proof of Work (PoW), while ETH will switch to Proof-of-Stake, considered less safe and therefore more risky. However, the change will not take place before 2022, so for now there is no difference, except in the much lower fees of ETC compared to the high ones of ETH.

When will the switch to PoS take place, Ethereum Classic will remain the leading blockchain with native smart contracts based on PoW, and her supporters say this will give her an epochal advantage.

According to McIntyre this will open a space in the market which will be occupied by ETC.

To tell the truth, however, even with the evolutions of Bitcoin, and in particular of the second layers, sooner or later they will also arrive complex smart contracts, but they won’t run on blockchain.

McIntyre’s predictions on ETC

Ethereum Classic has a hard cap of 210 million ETC, which is a deflationary nature in some ways similar to that of Bitcoin, therefore McIntyre predicts that if BTC reaches $ 125,000 in 2021, then ETC will rise to $ 1,000.

He claims that the ETC rally follows those of BTC and ETH, and that ETC will exceed DOGE, BCH and LTC after Ethereum’s move to PoS.

For the future predicts that in 2025 bitcoin will reach a market capitalization equal to 50% of that of gold, and 100% in 2029, bringing the price first to $ 259,000 and then to $ 550,000.

ETC is expected to reach a market capitalization of 25% of that of bitcoin in 2025, and of 50% in 2029, according to McIntyre.

Note that to date instead ETC capitalizes only 0.75% of bitcoin, and only 1.75% of ETH.

McIntyre’s predictions appear extremely optimistic, and most likely too much.