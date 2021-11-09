Ethereum Classic price prediction: strong ETC-ETH divergence

The price of Ethereum Classic (ETC / USD) remained in a tight range even as the price of Ethereum rose to a record high. ETC is trading at $ 55, where it has been for the past few days while ETH has risen to over $ 4,700. It has a market capitalization of over $ 7.2 billion, making it the third largest cryptocurrency in the world.

The divergence between ETC and ETH widens

Ethereum Classic is a blockchain project that emerged from a hard fork of Ethereum in 2020. The platform helps developers build decentralized applications. ETC is its native token.

However, unlike Ethereum, Ethereum Classic did not catch up. On the contrary, most of the developers have chosen to continue using Ethereum to build applications. Others have opted for relatively smaller Ethereum killers like Solana, Polkadot, and Binance Smart Chain.

There are several reasons why Ethereum Classic has fallen behind. In fact, his network has become popular with so-called 51% attacks. Therefore, many people prefer the security offered by the Ethereum blockchain.

Furthermore, the network is usually relatively slower than Ethereum. More importantly, Ethereum was simply in pole position when Ethereum Classic was formed.

Meanwhile, the divergence between ETH and ETC prices has widened. In the past, ETC followed the price trend of ETH as ETH has always been the expensive token. Therefore, investors were buying ETCs for Ethereum’s gains.

A similar relationship has long existed between Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash. Likewise, gold has always had a similar relationship with silver.

Therefore, the price of ETC is likely to start bouncing as investors ponder its “cheaper” valuation versus Ethereum. Also, the price is likely waiting for a spark that could push it higher.

Ethereum Classic price prediction

The daily chart shows that the price of Ethereum Classic has been in a very tight range for the past few weeks. The price has remained intact within the current range. As a result, the ETC has remained along the 25 and 50-day exponential moving averages (EMA). The Average True Range (ATR), which is a good measure of volatility, also fell to its lowest level in months.

The coin also formed a triangle pattern. Therefore, with this triangle approaching its confluence zone, there is a likelihood that the price will rise even higher. The key level to watch will be $ 80.