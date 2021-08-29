Ethereum Classic returns to fly | The three reasons for the bull run

Everyone considers it, also by virtue of the lower market capitalization, the younger brother. But Ethereum Classic, considered by too many to smell like a funeral, continues to be one of the most interesting cryptocurrencies in the future.

An opinion that comes out reinforced, at least in our opinion, by the next passage of Ethereum to a PoS validation system, which will confirm the closest adherence to the original idea by Ethereum Classic. There are a lot of good reasons to continue to follow this protocol, even by virtue of a recent one boom on the market.

There is still space to invest on ETC and we can do it with eToro (here to get a free and unlimited virtual account), intermediary fintech with exclusive services such as CopyTrading to copy the top of the investors or simply to spy on their positions, or as i CopyPortfolios, to invest in the best cryptocurrencies of the intermediary’s price list in a single stock. Excellent intermediary also for the interface with easy to use technical analysis – with all the best tools.

Will staying in PoW be the reason for a new boom?

The situation that is taking center stage in the eternal diatribe between ETC and ETH it is the passage of the latter, by the end of the year or shortly thereafter, to a PoS validation system. In short, Ethereum in the plus version updated, if we want, it will abandon the PoW validation which is also proper to Bitcoin and that it needs enormous computing power to work. A validation system that many believe safer albeit with some compromise on performance.

ETC will not take this step – and will therefore remain a system with smart contract and with all the features present on Ethereum – while retaining this type of validation for your transactions. This is no small matter, given that there are not a few developers and investors who prefer this type of protocol – which would suggest a migration (albeit reduced) of capital and DApps towards the ETC network.

A situation that many are already foreshadowing and that could actually improve stance on the Ethereum Classic market. Something that, although admitting the difficulty of the calculation, we also believe that it will happen.

Loading... Advertisements

Why many still look to Ethereum Classic: three reasons for growth

It is more than legitimate to ask why many still invest in Ethereum Classic, while the majority of analysts believe the transition to an algorithm PoS more than desirable for such networks. The reasons are three and we summarize them here to allow everyone to take their own decision informed.

The PoW algorithm works

And that’s what Ethereum Classic and the other version too use practically forever. Without wishing to bother with the old proverb of the old road for the new, it is legitimate to doubt that the transition to Ethereum PoS is completely painless. It will take a period of adjustment in all likelihood and in any case the operating fees of the network will be modified.

ETC’s tokenomics are interesting

And not everyone likes PoS systems, which pay in different ways and which are not always fair in remunerating those who allow the network to function. If PoW networks have high transaction costs, it is because the security (and the provision of hashpower) must obviously be paid. And this system, whatever fans of it say green cryptocurrencies it will continue to exist, even through Bitcoin, for this reason.

Investors like ETC a lot

And the proof is in the market value that has strongly increased year on year, despite the fact that many analysts look with insistence only on the renewed protocol of ETH. The fact that there is so much attention from investors is also a good sign for those who want to start investing now. Because the hype, reconfirmed among other things in the last few hours, is the soul of the coins and tokens that want to have positive progressions on the market.

Our forecasts also remain very positive

Our Ethereum Classic forecast they indicate potential prices in the short, medium and long term that are much higher than the current ones. Analysis that is also shared by leading scholars and market analysts in the field of cryptocurrencies.

A outlook positive that is based both on purely technical issues and on the triple thrust bullish that we have indicated in our analysis. Ethereum Classic will be able to ride the wave of not change compared to his almost twin protocol. Because as efficient as it is, the Proof of Stake it will never get all cryptocurrency enthusiasts to agree.