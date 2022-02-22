Ethereum co-founder warns of the beginning of a crypto winter (which could prove beneficial to the market)

Vitálik Buterin considers that the drop in cryptocurrency prices will allow “to see which projects are really sustainable in the long term.”

Russian-Canadian programmer Vitálik Buterin, co-founder of the Ethereum blockchain system, announced on Saturday that the crypto winter (prolonged period of falling prices) has begun and that it could be beneficial to the cryptocurrency sector.

“People who are deeply involved in cryptocurrencies […] they welcome a bear market,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg. Among the reasons for that welcome, the 28-year-old billionaire explained that “when there are these long periods of prices going up in huge amounts like it does, obviously it does a lot of people happy, but it also tends to invite a lot of short-term speculation.

“During the crypto winter, many projects fall apart and you can see which projects are really long-term sustainableboth in their models and their teams and their people,” Buterin noted. He added that this situation can also help those who are building projects in crypto to focus on improving the technology.

However, the programmer said he was “surprised” by how the market has moved since last year and he is not sure whether cryptocurrencies have entered another winter or if the sector is simply reflecting volatility in broader markets.

Cryptocurrency landscape

Cryptocurrency prices have tumbled since hitting all-time highs in early November as investors and speculators anticipate a reduction in the huge amounts of stimulus added to global economies and markets in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. 19.

On the other hand, the previous crypto winter was recorded at the beginning of 2018, after Bitcoin reached the figure of 20,000 dollars and fell for two months by 70% to 5,900 dollars.

