Ethereum Collapses, Can Buyers Save USD 3,000 Key Support?

Ethereum extended the decline below the $ 3,100 support zone against the US dollar. The price of ETH must remain above $ 3,000 to avoid a sharp drop.

Ethereum extended the decline below the $ 3,120 and $ 3,100 levels.

The price is trading below $ 3,150 and the 100-hour simple moving average.

There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $ 3,140 on the hourly chart of ETH / USD (data feed via Kraken).

The pair could start a decent rise if there is a clear move above the $ 3,200 resistance zone.

Ethereum’s price continues to struggle

Ethereum failed to settle above $ 3,200 and extended the decline below the $ 3,120 support zone. ETH also broke the $ 3,080 level and settled below the 100-hour simple moving average. It has formed a low close to $ 3,050 and is currently correcting losses. There was a small recovery wave above the $ 3,100 level. The price of ether has risen above the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from $ 3,195 swing high to $ 3,050 low.

The first major resistance is near the $ 3.135 level. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $ 3,140 on the ETH / USD hourly chart. The trend line is close to the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $ 3,195 swing to the $ 3,050 low.

Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

If there is a break to the upside above the trend line, the price could rise towards the $ 3,190 resistance zone and the 100-hour simple moving average. The next major resistance is near the $ 3,200 level above which the ether price could gain bullish momentum. In the case indicated, the price could rise towards $ 3,300 in the short term.

Other losses in ETH?

If ethereum fails to initiate a new rise above the $ 3,150 level, it may continue to move lower. A first bearish support is near the $ 3,080 level. The first key support is forming near the $ 3,050 level. A break down below the $ 3,050 level could also trigger a move below the $ 3,000 level. The next major support for the bulls could be near the $ 2,880 zone. Any other losses could push the price towards the $ 2,750 level.