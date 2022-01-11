Ethereum comes of age, as it works today

Ethereum is about to experience a big change this year: it will pass from a model of mining to a model of staking – a way less expensive in terms of power to manage the blockchain of the Net. And since this means that we will be able to allocate our money to this project and earn more in return, we can think of lifting the lid on how to staking ether – as well as a wide range of other cryptocurrencies – on their own. When you bet a cryptocurrency, essentially block your existing coins for a certain period of time. The blockchain network then puts these coins to work by helping verify transactions, grouping them into blocks and adding the blocks to the end of the chain. As a reward for wagering your existing coins, get more coins – either the newly minted ones, or a share of the network’s transaction fees, or a combination of both.

Never leave cryptos to gather dust!

But then, why leave cryptocurrencies gathering dust in your wallet if you can put them to work and earn even more cryptocurrencies? This is the question of true enthusiasts. The average of returns annual percentages (APY) from the first ten coins crypto is 8.8% – significantly higher than what any bank deposit would pay nowadays. In addition, some projects also reward participants who bet their coins with airdrops – NFT free or new crypto just to thank them. When betting coins, the blockchain network puts them to work to help verify transactions, group them into blocks, and add blocks to the end of the chain. In other words, the episode supports the blockchain network strengthening its ability to process transactions and making it safer and more efficient. Some projects also assign “governance token”To staking participants, giving them say in future changes and updates of that project.

Attention, you can’t always sell!

The staking requires you to freeze your coins for a fixed period of time, which means that you can’t sell them even if their price goes down. But a long-term investor, considers it a good thing: it prevents you from panicking when prices fall, only to buy back at a higher price when they recover. And if you are investing in cryptocurrency projects that you truly believe in and intend to hold them for the long term, you should expect a rebound. Put simply, staking forces you to avoid common behavioral pitfalls that end up detracting from long-term returns (by Reda Farran).