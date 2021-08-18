Ethereum competitor ranks in the top 10 with exponential increase in total blocked value – Economy and Finance

Ethereum’s competitors have seen significant price movements over the past seven months, leaping over 100 positions in the cryptocurrency market cap ranking, making it into the top 10.

Earlier this year, the transaction price of the Solana smart contract platform’s native SOL token was $ 2.16, ranking 112th by market cap. CoinMarketCap. It’s trading was $ 66.61 at the time of writing, a year-to-date increase of 2,983.8%. The crypto asset hit a record $ 74.89 this week.

The total locked-in value at Solana also surpassed $ 2 billion from less than $ 1 billion for the first time last month. Additionally, according to Messari, the platform has a growing ecosystem of decentralized finance (DeFi) products that will be launched in the coming months.

“If Solana can continue to expand its developer base and application pipeline, its uniqueness could become an advantage. The project will not be able to easily transfer its contracts and liquidity to the secondary network. With a booming economy and inherent development With trade-in blocking and sufficient funds, Solana could become a popular platform for DeFi users to deposit assets in the near future. “

Pentoshi, an anonymous cryptocurrency trader, predicts that SOL will continue its uptrend and hit a record high.

“Sol [is] In the discovery of the price.

[In my opinion] If $ 56-60 comes in, he is definitely stealing because he has created new ones [all-time highs]This should be the new support, and the sky is the limit. “

source: Pentoshi / Twitter

Featured Image: Shutterstock / Mia Stendal

