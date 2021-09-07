Ethereum confirms the bull run | The analysis over $ 4,000

Weekend of reflection for Ethereum, which after touching i $ 4,000 last Friday, it was confirmed at slightly lower levels, heroically resisting thrusts of the bears, who would have liked to see him return to the main supports.

A good performance, with a very short period which, however, may not be useful to understand which are the trend that are shaking the world of Ethereum at this precise stage of its existence.

Experts confirm Ethereum’s bull run – our exclusive analysis

Ethereum is holding very high lows: the signal the markets have been waiting for

This is the signal that the markets and bulls on Ethereum were waiting to confirm the excellent trend that is animating its ecosystem. Although levels around $ 4,000, however, it remained at price levels immediately close to it, with a series of important supports that will in any case allow it not to move away from this symbolic threshold.

A situation similar to that of Bitcoin, with the king of cryptocurrencies that despite having been rejected several times on the threshold of $ 52,000, confirmed the consistency of his bull run always increasing the local minima. However, it is not only the technical aspect that makes the moment of very interesting for investors Ethereum. There are factors that come directly from the analysis of the blockchain and that can only confirm the extraordinary progression of ETH, also thanks to the excellent state of health of the entire sector linked to decentralized finance.

The percentage of ETH that are blocked in smart contracts is growing

And what creates this specific picture is the amount of ETH they are in in the first place staking in the specific contract for the Ethereum test phase 2. The quantity has been growing steadily since July – despite the fact that these are two months which are very uninteresting for the sector.

Many of these ETHs are stuck in ETH 2.0 staking

And a significant part of the ETHs that are blocked within smart contracts are not available for sale, precisely by virtue of what we said above. However, this is not the only extremely encouraging data that it concerns the world of Ethereum from the point of view of those who invest.

For Ethereum too, the supply is increasingly scarce

Regardless of the fact that Ethereum continues to burn quite large quantities of tokens with the Berlin upgrade, there is still a leak by exchanges and therefore by rapid exchange markets.

It is a sign we had already seen in our newspaper special on Bitcoin and which confirms a trend that is widespread today throughout the market: those who are buying these days are then taking cryptocurrencies out of exchanges, as they would have no intention of sell them, at least in the short term.

Escape from exchanges: ETH is increasingly scarce on exchange platforms

A situation that lightens the sell pressure and which opens up to further bullish scenarios, barring very important exogenous shocks in the supply. Which for Ethereum becomes even more difficult, given that precisely a significant part of ETH are staking and technically blocked until the transition to 2.0.

Close to a billion dollars worth of ETH burned

The burn which was introduced with EIP-1559 approaches the billion dollars in value. A quantity of ETH that perhaps few would have imagined to disappear in such a short time frame. A situation that is also contributing to a certain one shortage of ETH for those who want to buy them on the market – and that was at least in part responsible than we have seen happening on the markets in the past two weeks.

Can Ethereum return to historical highs soon?

The indications seem to be all in this sense. We add technical analysis to 1 week to understand what are the indications of the most important that come directly from the graph.

MOBILE MEDIA 10 20 50 100 200 SIMPLE BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 EXPONENTIAL BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 Moving averages on 7-day ETH

Strongly rising moving averages – which signal the continuation of the clear and clear trend. However, we will have to take into account that this type of tools tend to be more inaccurate in the presence of one bull run or one bear run which has been going on for a long time. For this we will also include the tools offered by the main ones technical indicators.

INDICATOR SIGNAL CSR BUY 🟢 CCI BUY 🟢 ADX BUY 🟢 HIGH / LOWS NEUTRAL MACD BUY 🟢 ULTIMATE BUY 🟢 STOCH NEUTRAL Indicators on 7-day ETH

Again the analysis appears to be more than solid, confirming one bull run clear that it could extend throughout the week. The key level to regain and maintain will be $ 4,000, followed by very important resistances near $ 4,150. For those who prefer to move towards the medium and long term – ours remain valid Ethereum forecasts – positive on every time horizon and analytical basis from which to start to study the trend of the ETH market.