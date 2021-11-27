Ethereum Consolidates Above $ 4,000 | The key points for the future

With the correction which has inevitably also affected Ethereum – it will be good to take stock of the situation on the second cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

THE $ 4,000 have held, even during the most excited phase of the correction, an excellent sign for a cryptocurrency that continues to be in excellent shape – although on a technical level there are several issues to be resolved, at least for the future.

What is the fate of $ eth? Let’s take stock in this mini insight into the fundamentals of ethereum today

Ethereum corrects, but the support at $ 4,000 holds

Whoever speaks of violent correction has perhaps already forgotten what happened during the crack last May, with Ethereum which lost more than half from the all-time high, falling below $ 2,000 of price. A worrying trajectory, but in an extremely different market condition from the one we are experiencing now.

The price has held around $ 4,000, confirm the solidity of a support apparently unsurpassed for bears, however strong the attempt may be. Apart from this market aspect – which is then general and does not depend only on Ethereum, nor directly on cryptocurrencies, there are other issues that will be fundamental for the short-term future of this protocol and its market value.

PoS or no PoS, the situation is more complex than what you have been told

On many headlines you have read about the saving passage a Proof of Stake, which should surpass as a silver bullet any problems that Ethereum has for some time now. Let’s talk about the slowness of transactions and from very high commissions, which make the network inaccessible to projects that don’t have a great budget.

Well, as we have told in another special – and as said by Vitalik Buterin, it will not be alone PoS to overcome these problems. Because network congestion – due to its popularity – will continue. And there will be problems in terms of size of the ledger – which may soon become unsustainable for several nodes in the network.

Is this a huge problem? Yes. Is it a problem that has a solution? Luckily Yes. And just as fortunately they are already at work. Why the EIP-4444 will also take care of this problem – for a network of Ethereum than with the passage to PoS could significantly increase transaction volumes.

The Ethereum Killer? They’re not a problem, because the network is solid enough to repel certain attacks – and because the Decentralized Finance it will continue to grow at such a pace as to offer enough volume and money for all top projects.

The situation in the short term can remain volatile: here’s how to move

There are two alternatives that we have before us to operate on Ethereum on the short. We can try to ride volatility that can be important during the weekend, although Saturday and Sunday are traditionally characterized by lower volumes.

The alternative is to operate over wider time horizons, by purchasing Ethereum with the intention of keeping the investment for at least a few months. Given the prices that are now on the market, this may be the least risky option, particularly for those lacking the technical knowledge of market analysis.