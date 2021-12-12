Ethereum consumes too much: according to a study, its transaction is comparable to the consumption of a Tesla

Research has found that transactions on Ethereum require disproportionate consumption, almost as much as that of a country. Here is the data.

We are aware of how much value and success cryptocurrency has achieved in recent years. However, they had been predict some possible difficulties or, at least, some small hitches that it was possible to run into.

One of these is precisely the consumption necessary for transactions. Recently, a study highlighted this fact. The unpublished report by Cointelegraph Research on blockchains more energy efficient for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) found an excess of energy in the use of Ethereum.

As absurd as it may seem, consumption would reach that expected for a country like Costa Rica, even in a whole year. Apparently, a single transaction on Ethereum uses around 30 kilowatts per hour: just enough to power a home in the US for one day.

To make the idea better, 100 transactions on Ethereum is equivalent to driving approximately 390 kilometers in a Tesla Model 3. Conversely, making a transaction on Tezos consumes only 0.0016 kWh, much less than the energy needed to charge a tablet in 10 minutes. Fortunately, this figure will certainly change positively with the transition to Eth2.

The Ethereum Consumption Report

As many know, the consumption of energy it is directly linked to the consent mechanism. For example, Ethereum uses a Proof-of-Work (PoW) system, while Tezos uses a Proof-of-Stake (PoS).

The topic of blockchain consumption has been under discussion for a long time. However, the recent report compares only the energy consumption measured on two networks. The results show Ethereum’s energy usage versus an alternative PoS like Tezos.

During 2021, transactions performed on Tezos they were over 35,000 times more energy efficient than Ethereum. To understand this mechanism in detail, transaction costs and network maintenance costs must be taken into account. Clearly, PoW systems (like Ethereum) require more power than PoS (like Tezos).

PoW systems and PoS systems

Consumption of Ethereum they are not directly related to the number of transactions. Indeed, in a PoW blockchain network, the number of individual miners contributing to the hash power fed into the network is considered to make it secure. Therefore, a single transaction it contributes only minimally to the total energy consumed.

To compare consumption, you have to consider the parameter of actual use: this means that the total consumption is divided by the number of transactions a network performs in a day.

Regarding Ethereum, the total energy consumption is the product of the average daily hash rate and an estimate of the efficiency of the hardware; the results are annualized for comparability.

As for Tezos, a slightly different strategy was used. Since the power consumption in a PoS network does not depend on the hash rate, the calculation considers the total energy consumption for each day. After that, you multiply it for the number of active bakers (all for the daily energy consumption of each individual baker).

Thus, the results confirm the large gap that exists between the PoW and PoS blockchains. However, as anticipated, the transition from Ethereum to Eth2 should lead to a significant reduction in consumption.