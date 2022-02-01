Ethereum continues to advance towards 50 DMA

Ethereum is showing character. Since the last trading session related to January 2022 it is trying to recover very quickly by pointing more and more its direction towards the 50 DMA. Yesterday its earnings faced some resistance towards $ 2,600, but today its price is positioned just above $ 2,700 (at the time of writing). The purchase interest in the second largest cryptocurrency in the world by capitalization remains high and this allows it to remain above $ 2,500, the psychological threshold for a positive sentiment of investors. This could therefore be the right time to buy Ethereum on Coinbase and plan a long-term, safe and constant investment program.

Ethereum: Some ads are making it fly

There are several news that are giving excellent support to the Ethereum listing which has been really flying for a few days. One of these is the changing of the guard of some terminologies that his community has decided to change. Especially it is a kind of Ethereum rebranding designed to speed up the long-awaited and hoped-for process towards the proof-of-stake.

Another powerful announcement came from Internet Computer (ICP). The Dfinity Foundation blockchain has declared its intention to integrate Ethereum and Bitcoin just this year straddling the third quarter. Expected on the occasion of the Vanadium Vitalik Release, there are still no details on this integration which should overcome the limitations of traditional blockchains and smart contracts.

This, combined with the price trend of Ethereum, bodes well for analysts that the cryptocurrency can point to a rise equal to 20% for its listing. A milestone that would do ETH investors a lot of good. Closing at $ 3,400, the cryptocurrency will then have to aim for the next resistance line at $ 4,000.

The current situation could prove to be a good opportunity to buy and invest in Ethereum through Coinbase, the most famous exchange platform in the world.

