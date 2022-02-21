Ethereum could fall this far

One of the options to make a profit mining cryptocurrencies is to join pools to mine Ethereum or any other. However, now is not one of the best times, since on February 17 the price of Bitcoin fell below 40,000 USD (about 35,146.29 euros) and Ether failed to stay at 2,900 USD (about 2,548.55 euros). euros), data that increases the possibility of a fall to 2,500 USD.

Ether falls to an intraordinary low of $2,752

According to data provided by Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView, Ether was hit by a sales surge which dropped its price to an intraordinary low of $2,752. Analysts Expect More falls in the price of Ether in view of the global tensions that continue to rise.

“Crypto Tony”, a pseudonym used by this cryptocurrency trader on Twitter, posted the following chart discussing the support and resistance areas to watch out for. “$3,900 is still the most important zone for me, and if we convert it, I think the bottom is in… Pull back from that zone or miss it at all and we are on our way to my main target of $1,700”said the trader.