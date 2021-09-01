Ethereum Crypto surpasses $ 3700 after Arbitrum is activated

Main aspects: ETH increased 8% from its price before Arbitrum was activated.

Offchain Labs, the company behind Arbitrum, has secured $ 120 million in funding.

The price of Ether (ETH), the cryptocurrency for Ethereum, surpassed $ 3,500 on Wednesday, September 1 after the second-tier solution Arbitrum went online.

According to data from CoinGecko, ETH $ 3,751 (at time of writing), registering an increase of over 8% in the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency had not reached this value since the beginning of last May, when it broke its all-time high, surpassing $ 4,000.

Although until yesterday, August 31, it was not a given that Arbitrum started its activities, a few hours ago the developer, Offchain Labs, and the allied companies were I have decided to officially start.

Judgment, you are one cumulative. This means that it “wraps” multiple transactions (which can be transformations or smart contract signings) in a second tier of Ethereume Without having to pay high commissions, As mentioned Crypto News.

The price of the ETH watch after the activation of the Arbitrum has exceeded $ 3,500. Source: Coingecko.

With this solution it is only necessary Pay commissions to bring money to cumulative, or when you want to withdraw it, which means assigning transactions to the main blockchain.

Among the advantages offered by Arbitrum is the fact that it has a reel Program that will give rewards who finds bug Or errors in the smart contracts of cumulative. Depending on the type of error found, the value of the reward received will be. The amounts range from $ 1,000 to $ 1,000,000.

Arbitrum along with other measurement solutions such as Polygon, help Reduce congestion on the Ethereum network It will add value to the smart contract blockchain.

Something similar happened with the price of the ETH at the beginning of last August, when it was London Update, a hard fork or a hard fork De La Red Ethereum.

At the time, ETH’s price was AMOUNTED to $ 3,159 in the early hours of launch hard fork, Who themselves, Join the networkDevelopment Call EIP-1559 .

With this solution, the mechanism for paying commissions to miners has been changed, the concept of “tipping” has been introduced and the burning of commissions has been added. It is expected with her The currency becomes deflationary And reduce the amount of commissions.

Arbitrum received $ 120 million in funding

sizing solution, Arbitrum also got a boost of different companiesAfter conducting a funding round and raising $ 120 million.

“We will use the newly raised capital to grow our team and continue to invest heavily in research and development,” she said.BlockStephen Gold Fader, co-founder of Offchain Labs

TheRound of funding led by Lightspeed Venture Partners, Polychain Capital, Ribbit Capital, Redpoint Ventures, Pantera Capital, Alameda Research and Mark Cuban.