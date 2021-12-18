Ethereum, DeFi, Gaming and TradFi forecasts for 2022

Source: Adobe / Hanna_zasimovaSource: AdobeStock / Sergey Nivens

As the year is coming to an end, a number of companies working in the industry cryptocurrencies they shared with Cryptonews.com their predictions for 2022.

To help you understand what some of the industry’s top players are seeing for the coming year, we’ve decided to take a look at what topics are trending among those daring to speculate on the future.

1. Ethereum position to be consolidated

Some insiders are optimistic about the future of the network Ethereum (ETH), which received its fair share of criticism this year due to high transaction fees.

Yenwen Feng, co-founder of the decentralized derivatives trading platform Perpetual Protocol, said: “We believe that once Ethereum switches to [Proof-of-Stake – PoS], the decline in transaction fees on [Layer 1] will consolidate Ethereum’s position as a benchmark for the use of applications DeFi“.

Layer 1 refers to the Ethereum network itself, while layer 2 refers to any chain built on the base chain, typically to make transactions faster and cheaper.

Another who believes that Ethereum’s position as a base layer will be solidified is Will Harborne, CEO and co-founder of the decentralized finance platform (DeFi). DeversiFi, which said 2022 will be the year that Layer 2 chains, built on Ethereum, will reach “critical mass adoption” – and that they will surpass the baseline, in terms of both total value locked down (TVL). than volume.

2. Continuous growth of the games play-to-earn

One trend that has already taken off this year and that several companies expect will continue to grow next year is the boom in play-to-earn games based on cryptocurrencies. Also called GameFi, this is an industry of the crypto space that fuses DeFi with games and the metaverse.

Jori Armbruster, CEO of the social lending platform EthicHub said: “Play2Earn or GameFi is where I see the greatest growth potential, because it’s the easiest way for over 1 million people to join the ecosystem within 1 to 2 years.” “The entire gaming industry will rotate to be built on public blockchains, bringing millions of users to these networks.”

Likewise, George Harrap, co-founder of the Solana-based DeFi protocol (SOL) Step Finance, is optimistic about the crypto gaming industry, but has stated that these will not be based on Ethereum’s Layer 1, but rather on various second-layer solutions and blockchain alternatives such as Solana.

Harrap said: “For example, Axie Infinity [AXS] he had to build his whole new chain on Ronin [la sidechain di Ethereum], because Ethereum was slow and expensive. You cannot build a gaming platform on Ethereum L1 “.

3. Ethereum will face competition

While some are optimistic about Ethereum’s position next year, others say they believe Ethereum will face increasing competition from both layer 1 blockchains and layer 2 solutions, particularly when it comes to cryptocurrency games.

George Harrap of Step Finance said that “Ethereum will not be resolved next year, so there will only be a proliferation of more Layer 2 and Layer 1”, before giving Ethereum fans a hard blow, saying “you will not see any game stuff. there.”

4. Regulatory clarity and convergence of crypto and TradFi

Many of the companies they shared their predictions for 2022 with Cryptonews.com they also said they believe 2022 will be a year when regulations become clearer around the world. According to some, this could further blur the lines between cryptocurrencies and traditional finance (TradFi).

Johannes Schweifer, CEO of blockchain infrastructure provider CoreLedger, said that “2022 will certainly see more clarification on national regulatory frameworks, for better or for worse.” He also added that cryptocurrencies “can no longer be ignored” and that countries will be forced to “support or suppress the technology”.

Meanwhile, according to Sidney Powell, co-founder of the Maple Finance institutional capital market, a growth in regulation-compliant DeFi services will also lead to “a major boom in institutional credit flows in the digital economy.”

Powell claimed that “[…] the strengths of DeFi and TradFi will converge “and institutional sentiment will turn in favor of cryptocurrencies.

___

Follow us on our social channels:

Telegram: https://t.me/ItaliaCryptonews

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cryptonews_IT

_______

Click on our affiliate links:

– To buy your cryptocurrencies on PrimeXBT, the next generation trading platform

– To protect your cryptocurrencies on wallets like Ledger and Trezor

– To transact anonymously with NordVPN

____

To know more:

– 2022 Crypto Regulation Trends: Focus on DeFi, Stablecoins, NFTs, and More

– Vitalik Buterin: new EIP to reduce Ethereum Fees

– Millennials hold a large portion of their assets in crypto

– Bitcoin Mining Hash Rate to Double in 2022, Compute North CEO Predicts

– How could the global economy affect crypto?

– Crypto Exchange 2022: more services, compliance and competition