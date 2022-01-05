News

Ethereum Development Is At 50%, But There Is Still A Long Way To Go

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 22 1 minute read

The price of Ethereum could start to grind again after the founder Vitalik Buterin in some recent podcasts drew up a five-point roadmap in which he outlined the fundamental steps for the ETH system to survive and thrive. To achieve maximum scalability and decentralization, Buterin said that Ethereum needs to become more flexible and lighter in terms of blockchain data management so that more users can manage and therefore also use it.

Will the 5 points of the roadmap bring Ethereum to the coveted $ 5,000 milestone?

The first point of the roadmap is called merger, referring precisely to the complete transition from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake, which will take place in the first half of 2022. The second point, called surge, plans to give Ethereum greater scalability, huge bandwidth and throughput (effective capacity of a telecommunication channel), especially on zk-Rollups. The merger and the surge are the most important updates according to Buterin, to build the new Ethereum network.

Once the first two points of the roadmap are concluded, the full implementation of sharding will begin. According to Buterin, the roadmap, which will take six years to complete according to initial estimates, will lead to a 100% optimization compared to current values.

The next steps include limiting, allowing multiple users to run nodes and essentially “democratize access to as many participants as possible to anyone who wants to verify the validity of the chain“. Finally, the purge and splurge phases will follow, which refer respectively to deleting historical data and adding various updates.

Excellent work of the micro-support at $ 3615, which could cause the rise to resume and touch, after reaching $ 4000, the lower limit of the supply area $ 4177/4380 earlier and in the shortest possible time the much desired milestone of $ 5,000.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar. You can also follow our Facebook page to stay up to date on the latest economic news and technical analysis.

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 22 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

11 films to understand and remember what happened

September 17, 2021

the Italian trailer of the new Ridley Scott film with Jodie Comer, Adam Driver, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck

November 9, 2021

Mourinho’s mad joy and Djokovic’s tears

September 15, 2021

Spider-Man 3, will there be Emma Stone alias Gwen Stacy?

October 2, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button