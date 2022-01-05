Ethereum Development Is At 50%, But There Is Still A Long Way To Go
The price of Ethereum could start to grind again after the founder Vitalik Buterin in some recent podcasts drew up a five-point roadmap in which he outlined the fundamental steps for the ETH system to survive and thrive. To achieve maximum scalability and decentralization, Buterin said that Ethereum needs to become more flexible and lighter in terms of blockchain data management so that more users can manage and therefore also use it.
Will the 5 points of the roadmap bring Ethereum to the coveted $ 5,000 milestone?
The first point of the roadmap is called merger, referring precisely to the complete transition from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake, which will take place in the first half of 2022. The second point, called surge, plans to give Ethereum greater scalability, huge bandwidth and throughput (effective capacity of a telecommunication channel), especially on zk-Rollups. The merger and the surge are the most important updates according to Buterin, to build the new Ethereum network.
Once the first two points of the roadmap are concluded, the full implementation of sharding will begin. According to Buterin, the roadmap, which will take six years to complete according to initial estimates, will lead to a 100% optimization compared to current values.
The next steps include limiting, allowing multiple users to run nodes and essentially “democratize access to as many participants as possible to anyone who wants to verify the validity of the chain“. Finally, the purge and splurge phases will follow, which refer respectively to deleting historical data and adding various updates.
Excellent work of the micro-support at $ 3615, which could cause the rise to resume and touch, after reaching $ 4000, the lower limit of the supply area $ 4177/4380 earlier and in the shortest possible time the much desired milestone of $ 5,000.
