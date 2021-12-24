Ethereum developments in 2022: is buying Ethereum worthwhile? – Actuality

This cryptocurrency steadily maintains its second place behind Bitcoin in the crypto world, but even for it the predictions for 2022 cannot be certain and unambiguous.

Given the great volatility of the market for cryptocurrencies it can be very difficult to predict its progress. Despite this, many people are interested in investing in cryptocurrencies and in particular many are interested in buy Ethereum.

This cryptocurrency in fact holds its second place steadily behind Bitcoin in the world of crypto, but also for her the forecasts for 2022 cannot be certain and univocal. At the moment it appears that Ethereum has the potential to raise its price, but not all experts agree on this.

One way to predict its trend in 2022 is also to take a look at the most important developments that crypto has undergone in 2021. So let’s start this brief analysis and then take a look at future predictions.

The developments of 2021

During 2021 there were basically two important events: the introduction of the new proof-of-stake algorithm and the development of DeFi. Let’s analyze them specifically:

-Ethereum 2.0: Despite Bitcoin’s ever-cluttered and overwhelming presence, crypto investors with a long-term planning horizon are turning their attention to Ethereum 2.0. in terms of capitalization, this project has in fact already reached the TOP-30.

Last November 4th it was opened by Vitalik Buterin a deposit agreement to be able to create a liquidity pool for the Ethereum 2.0 network and at that time the cryptocurrency traders had already reserved 1.7 million ETH. However, it will take years for the grid to be fully implemented, but this proof-of-work algorithm is set to replace the less energy efficient proof-of-work that caused several overloads last fall.

The transition to the protocol proof-of-stake is expected by 2022 and this will help the security, sustainability and scalability of the network, increasing the value of Ethereum already in the first half of next year and reaching $ 9,000.

– DeFi: the term DeFi stands for decentralized finance And

represents a further development for crypto. DeFi companies provide lending services on the Ethereum blockchain, for example when a smart contract is required for export.

To give a practical example, a trader can lend a certain amount of ETH on loan through a smart contract and the DeFi service allows you to receive high interest on this loan. There are currently many DeFi projects that use ETH as collateral for their financial applications, such as MakerDAO, Nexo, ETHlend and NUO Network.

Ethereum price predictions for 2022 according to cryptocurrency experts

According to experts, Ethereum price swings are expected to range in 2022 from as little as $ 3,843 to over $ 15,000. What all the experts seem to agree on is the fact that steady growth is expected for Ethereum without too sharp drops. However, there are disagreements about the speed of this growth.

Regarding Trading Beasts, their forecast for January 2022 sees a low price for Ethereum of $ 3,843,543, which is not too different from the current one. For the whole year, it expects steady growth to a maximum price for December 2022 of $ 5,266.339.

Wallet investor

instead it expects a higher starting price, with $ 4,456,890 and an average price of $ 6,092,020 by July. The maximum price for December is $ 7,825,020. In short, according to these two experts taken as an example and for many others, the forecasts for Ethereum for 2022 are quite positive and it is therefore worth keeping this crypto under observation if you intend to invest in it.