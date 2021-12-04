News

Ethereum Drops 10% By Investing.com

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 39 2 minutes read


© Reuters. Ethereum drops by 10%

Investing.com – The was trading at $ 4,073.18 at 05:43 (04:43 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, down 10.14% on the day. This is the largest single-day percentage growth since November 26th.

The decline drags Ethereum’s market cap to $ 486.63B, and a share of 20.26% of the total cryptocurrency capitalization. At its highest, the Ethereum market peaked at $ 569.58B.

In the previous 24 hours, Ethereum was trading in a range of $ 4,057.66 to $ 4,237.56.

In the past seven days, the Ethereum had seen a slowdown in its value with a change of 0.74%. The volume of Ethereum traded in the past 24 hours, at the time of writing, comes in at $ 27.04B, representing 19.47% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It had been trading within a range of $ 3,980.2363 to $ 4,778.1426 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is still 16.26% lower from its all-time high of $ 4,864.06 set on November 10.

Meanwhile in the cryptocurrency market

traded at $ 52,042.3 on the Investing.com Index, down 8.03%.

trading at $ 570.01 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 7.43%.

The market capitalization of the Bitcoin crypto was $ 991.71B, representing 41.28% of the total of all cryptocurrencies, while that of the Binance Coin market reached $ 96.20B and 4.00% of the total.

Responsibility: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 39 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Cardi B: in her latest look (super sexy) fans noticed a secret message

August 3, 2021

Ben Affleck in jewelry with his mom: Will Jennifer Lopez get her engagement ring?

August 27, 2021

Robert John Downey Jr.’s TV series has arrived on Netflix!

September 20, 2021

the filming of The Devil Wears Prada was “scary”

September 25, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button