Ethereum Drops 10% By Investing.com

Investing.com – The was trading at $ 4,073.18 at 05:43 (04:43 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, down 10.14% on the day. This is the largest single-day percentage growth since November 26th.

The decline drags Ethereum’s market cap to $ 486.63B, and a share of 20.26% of the total cryptocurrency capitalization. At its highest, the Ethereum market peaked at $ 569.58B.

In the previous 24 hours, Ethereum was trading in a range of $ 4,057.66 to $ 4,237.56.

In the past seven days, the Ethereum had seen a slowdown in its value with a change of 0.74%. The volume of Ethereum traded in the past 24 hours, at the time of writing, comes in at $ 27.04B, representing 19.47% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It had been trading within a range of $ 3,980.2363 to $ 4,778.1426 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is still 16.26% lower from its all-time high of $ 4,864.06 set on November 10.

Meanwhile in the cryptocurrency market

traded at $ 52,042.3 on the Investing.com Index, down 8.03%.

trading at $ 570.01 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 7.43%.

The market capitalization of the Bitcoin crypto was $ 991.71B, representing 41.28% of the total of all cryptocurrencies, while that of the Binance Coin market reached $ 96.20B and 4.00% of the total.