Ethereum Drops 10% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Ethereum was trading at $ 3,534.87 by 16:50 (14:50 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Tuesday, down 10.28% daily. This is the largest single-day percentage growth since June 21st.

The decline drags Ethereum’s market cap to $ 429.82B, and a share of 19.27% ​​of the total cryptocurrency capitalization. At its highest, the Ethereum market peaked at $ 479.29B.

In the previous 24 hours, Ethereum was trading in a range of $ 3,514.60 to $ 3,945.79.

For the past seven days, the Ethereum had seen one rise in value with a gain. The volume of Ethereum traded in the past 24 hours, at the time of writing, comes in at $ 23.82B, representing 14.64% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It had been trading within a range of $ 3,384.8164 to $ 4,024.8867 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is still 19.04% lower from its all-time high of $ 4,366.10 set on May 12.

Meanwhile in the cryptocurrency market

traded at $ 48,732.9 on the Investing.com Index, down 5.90%.

Cardano was trading at $ 2.4215 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 16.45%.

The market capitalization of the Bitcoin crypto was $ 939.30B, representing 42.11% of the total of all cryptocurrencies, while that of the Cardano market reached $ 82.21B and 3.69% of the total.