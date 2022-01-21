Ethereum EIP-1559 upgrade is integrated on Polygon for MATIC burn

The Ethereum partial burn fee mechanism, introduced in August last year, was launched on Polygon’s layer-two scaling network.

There Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP) 1559 was integrated as part of the hard fork London, proving to be a success in terms of gas price predictability and fee burn. The update was also recently launched on Polygon, at block 23,850,000, in an attempt to improve the “visibility of tariffs“.

Monday, following the testnet deployment Mumbai, the Polygon team announced the date of the update.

The EIP-1559 update introduces the same fee burn mechanism on Polygon, resulting in destruction of MATIC tokens. It also removes the auction method with an initial basis for calculating fees, resulting in better cost estimates but, nevertheless, does not reduce gas prices:

“The burn is a two-step job, starting on the Polygon network and ending on the Ethereum network.”

The team stated that, just like Ether, MATIC’s supply could become deflationary, burning an estimated 0.27% of total supply each year. Recall that the fixed supply of MATIC amounts to 10 billion tokens, with 6.8 billion currently in circulation.

“The deflationary pressure will benefit both validators and delegators, as their rewards for processing transactions are denominated in MATIC.” the team says, adding that the upgrade will also reduce spam and network congestion.

Despite being an L-2 network, Polygon has recently suffered from a gas crisis. Earlier this month, reporting Dune Analytics, Polygon’s gas fees skyrocketed, not allowing some validators to integrate the blocks. The surge in demand was attributed to a decentralized yield farming game Sunflower Land, which encouraged entry to prevent i degen (investors led by FOMO) lost interest.

According to Ultrasound.money, from the integration on Ethereum, the EIP 1559 update processed the burn of 1.54 million Ether (ETH). At current ETH prices, this equates to approximately $ 5 billion. Once the “merge” and the consequent proof-of-stake as a consensus protocol are launched, the tracker predicts that the emission of Ether will become deflationary by -2.5% per year.

The price of MATIC dropped 9% over the course of the day, signing $ 2.22 according to CoinGecko.