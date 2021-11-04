Ethereum ETFs Could Come Before Bitcoin Spot ETFs

Source: Adobe / Tim

Financial institutions and traditional investors in the United States may be able to gain exposure to ethereum (ETH) through a ETF (exchange-traded fund) backed by futures as early as the first quarter of 2022, an analyst estimated by Bloomberg Intelligence.

According to James Seyffart, this is the time when an ETF backed by regulated ETH futures contracts could be approved by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

It also claimed that an ETF of bitcoin (BTC) spot will be possible in 2022. However, SEC approval may take longer due to concerns about the regulation of the underlying bitcoin market. reports Bloomberg.

While widely considered a superior type of ETF in the crypto community, the SEC has so far been reluctant to approve a spot bitcoin ETF. Instead, it opted for ETFs backed by regulated futures contracts traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), which do not contain any actual BTC.

Asked by Bloomberg TV about his view on the potential for an ethereum ETF, Sam Bankman-Fried, co-founder and CEO of the crypto exchange FTX, he also said he wouldn’t be surprised to see such an ETF approved.

Meanwhile, news came out on Tuesday that the ETF provider Direxion was asked by the regulator to withdraw his proposal for a Reverse bitcoin ETF – dubbed Direxion Bitcoin Strategy Bear ETF – which would offer short exposure to the price of bitcoin.

The company complied and he asked the SEC to withdraw its application.

At 10:40 UTC, ETH is trading at $ 4,593 and is up 3% in one day and 11% in a week, while BTC is almost unchanged in one day, settling at $ 63,203. The price went up 4% in one week.

_______

Follow us on our social channels:

Telegram: https://t.me/ItaliaCryptonews

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cryptonews_IT

_______

Click on our affiliate links:

– To buy your cryptocurrencies on PrimeXBT, the next generation trading platform

– To protect your cryptocurrencies on wallets like Ledger and Trezor

– To transact anonymously with NordVPN

_______

To know more:

– Australian Regulator Gives Thumbs Up to Bitcoin, Ethereum ETFs

– Competition heats up with the first bitcoin ETF