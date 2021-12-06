Ethereum ETFs: when will they be launched? Here’s how they will work

The launch of the first Ethereum ETFs is scheduled for the beginning of 2022. Here are all the latest news

Among the reasons behind the rise in Ether prices in the short term we cited the launch of first Ethereum ETFs. Some readers have asked us if there are any news on the subject and hence our decision to dedicate a whole post to the subject. The questions we will answer in this article will essentially be three:

when will the first Ethereum ETFs be launched?

how will Ethereum ETFs work?

there are already derivative instruments for invest on the Ether listing?.

Before going into detail, we can already give an answer to the third question (also to reassure our readers who await the Ethereum ETFs to invest in ETH not knowing that already today it is possible to do online trading on cryptocurrency).

When will Ethereum ETFs be launched?

When will the first Ethereum ETFs be listed? According to the first rumors of the SEC (the authority called to give its green light to the launch of the new financial instruments), the final approval could take place at the beginning of next year. Theoretically it is therefore necessary to wait over a month to be able to find the first Ethereum ETFs. In reality, it could take much longer also due to the natural technical times between the green light and the moment of launch on the market.

Luuk Strijers, Chief Commercial Officer of Deribit, a cryptocurrency futures and options firm, said the first Ethereum ETF there could be by March. According to the same expert, the hypothesis could support the trend in the value of ETH in the coming months. In practice, the same scenario would be created in the past by Bitcoin: the wait for the launch of ETFs becomes a catalyst for prices. A situation to be exploited to trade on the Ether price through brokers such as eToro (here the official website).

How will Ethereum ETFs work?

How will Ethereum ETFs work? As in the case of the first Bitcoin ETF, the similar instrument on Ether will not be based on physical ETH but on futures that reflect the price of ETH.

Precisely because of this limit it is very likely that Ethereum ETFs that are currently listed on the Canadian stock exchange in Toronto will continue to have a very high appeal.

The precedents suggest this hypothesis. L” ETFs on physical BTC listed in Canada that was launched last February, it was a great success despite the success of the Bitcoin futures ETFs that were launched in the United States in October. Among other things, in the following months, also in Canada, other ETFs were also launched regarding ETH and probably based on physical Ethereum.

The example of Canada to highlight that already today in many markets there are ETFs on ETH that are based on physical Ethereum (tokens) kept by a secure custodian.

In the US, on the other hand, There are no Ethereum ETFs yet and the first will be those expected for March 2022. Among other things, as already mentioned, they will be ETFs based on Ethereum futures.

Despite these limitations, however, analysts believe that Ethereum ETFs made in the USA are still destined to be successful and precisely this hypothesis could push up the prices of Ether.

Ethereum online trading: alternatives to ETFs

As we have already said previously, for those wishing to invest in Ethereum there are already many alternatives. ETFs will likely be among the latest tools to be adopted for trading cryptocurrencies.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED