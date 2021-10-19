News

Ethereum: ETH aims for $ 4,000 before NFP data

Posted on
The price of Ethereum (ETH / USD) is relatively calm as investors await the latest US non-farm payroll numbers expected on Friday. Ether is trading at $ 3,574, which is slightly below this week’s high of $ 3,653.

Ethereum and NFP data

Ethereum is a blockchain project that has grown to be one of the most useful in the industry. The ecosystem helps developers build all kinds of applications, including non-fungible tokens (NFTs), decentralized finance (DeFi), and even games. Some famous cryptocurrencies like Shiba Inu are built on the Ethereum network.

The price of Ethereum has rebounded in recent weeks as interest in cryptocurrencies has resumed. It rose more than 35% from this week’s low. This rebound pushed its total market cap to over $ 420 billion, making it the second largest cryptocurrency.

There are several reasons why Ethereum has grown substantially recently. First, the price action is in line with what Bitcoin has done. BTC, the largest cryptocurrency in the world, jumped to more than $ 54,000 after Soros Fund Management announced a stake.

Secondly, the price of ETH has increased due to the growing activity in the network. In the past few days, the total value stuck in Ethereum’s Defi ecosystem has jumped to over $ 142 billion. This is a substantial figure considering that the industry was non-existent until a few years ago.

Finally, the price jumped as signs emerged that more institutions were buying the currency. For example, this week, US Bancorp said it will launch custody services for institutional investors. It joins other large companies such as Fidelity who offer these services.

Ethereum’s price today will react to American job numbers. These numbers are important because they influence the Fed’s decision. Therefore, strong numbers could send a signal that the Fed will hold a firm stance.

Ethereum price prediction

Ethereum price

The four-hour chart shows that the price of ETH has risen to a high of $ 3,653. This was a substantial price as it was the longest level on September 16th. Therefore, the current consolidation is relatively understandable.

The price also rose above the 25 and 50 day moving averages. Therefore, the price of Ethereum is likely to continue to rise in the short term as investors aim for the key level at $ 4,000.

