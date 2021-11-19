Ethereum (ETH) forecast: 11 thousand USD by the end of 2021?

Also a 2021 edition of SIAT Mag, presented an analysis that assumed by the end of the year a high price of ETH that could have even approached 9-15 thousand dollars.

What suggests that ether can reach the 11,000 dollars worth by the end of the year, just as the market is experiencing such a bearish phase? The price of bitcoin fell to USD 56,000 and is down -6.23% on the 24-hour chart.

The gaze must be pointed towards the past, we must look at what happened in November 2017. Exactly in the middle of the month a similar slip occurred and then … And then the story is known, bitcoin just under $ 6,000 shot up. 19 thousand in less than a month.

Why we write about bitcoin in the ethereum (ETH) price predictions?, because according to analysts contacted by AmbCrypto, the second cryptocurrency by market capitalization would be imitating bitcoin in its movement that occurred in 2017.

According to analyst Raoul Pal, in fact, ETH would be closely following the BTC price movements of that epic year for all cryptocurrencies.

Ethereum (ETH) forecast, can it really mimic Bitcoin 2017?

Obviously, the skepticism about the possibility that ETH could reach 11 thousand USD in value by 2021 hovers within us. But it is normal since the prudence of the shrewd investor is always necessary.

However AmbCrypto points out that in 2017, between mid-November (exactly 12 November) and the first half of December 2017, bitcoin exploded with a + 236%.

If this also happens to ETH, which currently fluctuates around USD 4,083 in value (-3.81%), we could even find ourselves with a price higher than USD 11,000: 4,083 + 236% = $ 13,718.88.

Is it plausible that this will happen? Those who know the financial markets are aware that there are always risks here, both if you invest and lose, and if you don’t invest and fail to take advantage of gains that then materialize for others.

But it is also true that ETH is not BTC and that ether is not the next bitcoin, so the doubt that it will be able to accrue such an exceptional rise in just one month remains.

Still AmbCrypto, however, points out that there are 142,000 ETH option contracts calling that peak: ETH at 11,000 USD by the end of 2021.

The next few weeks will provide us with the answer.