Ethereum (ETH) has returned to touch the $ 4,000 mark

At the time this article is written and published, Ethereum stands at $ 3,939 (source CoinDesk). The value of the crypto hadn’t been that high since mid-May, when it hit its all-time high of $ 4,379.

The growth of Ethereum

The trend is first of all triggered by an increase in the volume of transactions. The London hard fork at the beginning of August, the update of the blockchain on which the virtual currency rests, also continues to have its weight. In the first of the graphs below, the change in the price of is well photographed ETH recorded in the last week.

Observing the phenomenon from a broader point of view, taking into consideration the entire last year, the evolution that has affected Ethereum and the exchanges of the cryptocurrency in the long run. Although they have followed one another ups and downs, those who have chosen to bet on ETH long ago without giving in to impatience and the haste of wanting to monetize immediately, have seen their nest egg increase significantly.

This is not the only asset in the crypto world to have seen its value increase significantly in recent weeks: there is also Bitcoin, which has surpassed the $ 50,000 mark. Right now, BTC is trading at $ 51,805, still a long way from the $ 64,888 it hit in mid-April, but far higher than the roughly $ 40,000 a month ago.

The hypothesis that the positive trend triggered and the renewed enthusiasm of investors can lead to reaching and exceeding all-time highs. The next few days and weeks will be decisive.