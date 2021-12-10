News

ETHEREUM (ETH) Leaving Towards the Boulders?

Kim Lee
0 19 1 minute read

Good afternoon dear reader,

Today we are going to analyze ETH, ADA and SOL.

Given the recovery of some important levels of (BTC) let’s try to understand what we could expect from some of our favorite Crypto.

Ethereum is currently in the $ 4400 area and appears to be pointing to the old highs of $ 4830.

Cardano, after breaking the long-term trendline and an important support, in our opinion will have to recover a little before returning to bring euphoria. We keep an eye on the resistance at around $ 1.50.

Solana has tested the support in the $ 191.97 area three times in the past month. We are confident that it can continue its NFT and metaverse push.

To get a clearer view of the charts, watch the video analysis we have prepared.

Tell us yours in the comments !!

A greeting,

