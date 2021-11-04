Ethereum (ETH): New ATH above $ 4,600, now points to $ 5,000

Ethereum (ETH / USD) has led the cryptocurrency rankings in terms of earnings made in the past 24 hours. The altcoin hit an all-time high of over $ 4,600 on November 3, after gaining more than 5% in the past 24 hours according to data from CoinGecko.

This is because the Ethereum network enjoys other major gains, such as an increase in Ether mining hash ate and a reduction in the sale of miners. The supply on the stock exchange is also decreasing and this is having a positive impact on prices.

Ethereum mining hashrate reaches all-time highs

Ethereum’s mining hashrate was also high and reached a high of 812,768 GH / s. While mining rewards are affected by the EIP-1559 update, miners are still receiving significant profits thanks to the newly launched tips that allow network users to have the opportunity to reward miners themselves.

Although the amount miners are receiving with this tipping feature is not as high as the rewards they have previously received, there has been an increase in their interest in the Ethereum network due to the increase in the value of the Ether token. The paid feature on the network has raised the price of assets. Ether has increased by 33% since the implementation of the EIP-1559 update.

The data shows that Ethereum’s mining operations were not affected by the withdrawal of taxes on the sector. However, there was a decline in the first few days, but the appreciation in value led to a recovery shortly thereafter.

The increase in hashrate is usually associated with the increase in supply, which negatively affects the prices of the asset. However, data from on-chain metrics shows that miners are not rushing to sell their assets, which could indicate a stabilization of prices.

Ethereum Burning

As previously mentioned, some of Ethereum’s gains are attributed to the EIP 1559 proposal launched in early August this year. This proposal triggered a burning mechanism aimed at getting Ether to have a deflationary supply.

Recently, the burning proposal led Ethereum to hit a net deflationary week. This news was attributed to recent value gains. Furthermore, it is now believed that the token has reached the “ultra-sound money” functionality, as was expected before this proposal was implemented.