Ethereum (ETH), No Justification For A Downside

Ethereum has long been the largest altcoin by capitalization and has one of the most promising ecosystems in the entire crypto-universe, even if in fact, we would not say if we were based only on its current prices, which are again in full crisis. Prices are at the $ 3200 level as we write this, well below the all-time high zone, after another drop of more than 4% in size in the past 24 hours.

Extremely promising fundamentals

Nonetheless, ETH’s growth is continuing imperiously on the fundamentals side. Suffice it to recall in this regard the now imminent transition to the so-called Ethereum 2.0, an important update of the ETH network that will be able to improve its speed, efficiency and scalability.

It will be a real one token upgrade that will allow you to perform a drastically higher number of transactions, avoiding congestion which periodically clog the network. The data provided by Etherscan.io indicates that there are already about 9 million ETH blocked in the Ethereum 2.0 contract, for a total value in dollars of over $ 28 billion. This is an increase of 22.29% compared to the previous survey, dating back to September 2021, when the contract contained 7.4 million ETH.

Active addresses in constant growth

According to on-chain data, Ethereum also has a large pool of active addresses, the total of which currently amounts to around 68 million. This number has rarely decreased last year despite numerous bullish flares, indeed maintaining constant growth especially in the period from June to August.

This means that rising prices do not encourage Ethereum holders to make cash, evidently because Optimism reigns among users about the further upside potential of the market. The number of daily ETH transactions, equal to around 1.2 million as of today, remains steadily close to its maximum with an increasing number of holders, reflecting the growing demand even in a falling price situation. In essence, Ethereum’s current market performance is bearish, but an examination of the fundamental metrics related to its ecosystem would suggest exactly the opposite.

The Technical Framework for Ethereum

To put the data in its proper context, however, we must point out that in this particular moment it is not only ETH that is suffering from the market quotation side, but it is the entire cryptomarket that is losing capitalization overall.

If we stay specifically on Ethereum, we see that The technical picture of this altcoin is improving after the recent bearish rally broke on the $ 3000 zone support. After hitting its 15-week low on 10/01, ETH was up nearly 17% before hitting the $ 3400/3500 area resistance.

At the time of publication, the alt is trading at $ 3171.3 and has an oversold condition relative to the RSI indicator. This reading rekindles the possibility of a bullish return in the short term, particularly if prices manage to move back above the current resistance of $ 3240 during the week.

