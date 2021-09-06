Ethereum (ETH): The Journey to Get to Version 2.0 has Already Begun

The Ethereum network has been able to enjoy many technical developments over the years, upgrades and updates which, overall, have the purpose of news. The latest important news in this regard is the imminent transformation of its consent mechanism from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake, through a series of updates that will effectively mark the transition to Ethereum 2.0.

The three phases to get to ETH 2.0

The launch of the “new version” 2.0 will take place in three phases. The first, called the “Beacon Chain” phase, has already been active since December 2020. This PoS blockchain was launched together with the current PoW blockchain to test its functionality and orchestrate the environment in view of further updates. As soon as the next phase, “The Merge” is launched, the Ethereum network will officially switch to the Beacon blockchain. The aforementioned change is expected to occur by the end of this year and would mean the end of energy-intensive mining. The third and final phase, called “Shard Chains”, is instead scheduled for launch in 2022 and, in the intentions, will have to improve the network’s ability to validate transactions, store data and improve performance over time.