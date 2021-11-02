Ethereum (ETH), the New Future Micro-Contracts of the CME are on the way
The most important global market for trading in financial derivatives, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange [CME] is taking the growing interest aroused in the investment world by the spread of cryptocurrencies very seriously. After having recently admitted to trading an ETF that replicates the trend of Bitcoin futures, the CME has resumed its interest in the second largest crypto in the world by capitalization, Ethereum.
The future Micro-Ether is coming
Today’s announcement is that a further expansion of the crypto derivatives offering is under consideration in Chicago, through the launch of a new type of futures contract on Ethereum. The news is of absolute importance as we have already seen, even recently, what a formidable sounding board the CME represents for the crypto universe, still linked to the doubts and fears of a good part of the market due to the lack of a true official status in trading. To tell the truth, the project would seem to be at a very advanced stage, so much so that there is already talk of next December 6 as the starting date for negotiations. The official statement of the CME concerns more precisely the listing of Micro-Ether contracts, sized for an equivalent value of one tenth of ETH, which intends to represent a practical, efficient and economic tool available to investors to operate in the crypto market.
CME quotations increase the value of cryptocurrencies
Tim McCourt, CME Group’s Global Head of Equity Index and Alternative Investment Products, noted that “since the introduction of Ether futures last February, we have seen steady growth in liquidity in these contracts, especially among institutional traders” . While “the price of Ethereum has more than doubled, resulting in an increase in demand for micro-sized contracts that make this market even more accessible to a wider range of participants. Micro Ether futures will offer even more choice and precision thanks to the transparent and regulated trading methods that distinguish the modus operandi of the CME Group “.
The increase in trade has been constant since May
The new Micro Ether future will join CME’s list of other crypto derivatives, including Micro Bitcoin futures. The latter were listed in May and, according to official data provided by the CME platform, recorded a constant increase in trade up to a total of 27 million contracts changed hands. Over the same period of time, more than 675,500 Ethereum futures contracts were also traded. It is worth noting that these new Micro Ether futures will also be settled in cash (in US dollars of course) and will use official CF Benchmarks reference rates.
