Ethereum (ETH), the New Future Micro-Contracts of the CME are on the way

The most important global market for trading in financial derivatives, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange [CME] is taking the growing interest aroused in the investment world by the spread of cryptocurrencies very seriously. After having recently admitted to trading an ETF that replicates the trend of Bitcoin futures, the CME has resumed its interest in the second largest crypto in the world by capitalization, Ethereum.

The future Micro-Ether is coming

Today’s announcement is that a further expansion of the crypto derivatives offering is under consideration in Chicago, through the launch of a new type of futures contract on Ethereum. The news is of absolute importance as we have already seen, even recently, what a formidable sounding board the CME represents for the crypto universe, still linked to the doubts and fears of a good part of the market due to the lack of a true official status in trading. To tell the truth, the project would seem to be at a very advanced stage, so much so that there is already talk of next December 6 as the starting date for negotiations. The official statement of the CME concerns more precisely the listing of Micro-Ether contracts, sized for an equivalent value of one tenth of ETH, which intends to represent a practical, efficient and economic tool available to investors to operate in the crypto market.