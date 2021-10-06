Ethereum (ETH) the price in October over 4 thousand USD?

Ethereum (ETH) in October could settle a new sprint and return to its ATH set in mid-May of this year around 4,300 USD in price.

Could it, but will it succeed? It goes without saying that he is always in charge, bitcoin (BTC), and that a lot will depend on its driving trend: unfortunately also downwards and not only upwards.

According to PlanB, the well-known and mysterious Dutch trader, October should be a favorable month and also the start of a new semester of growth driven by various factors, including the approval of ETF bitcoin and ETF ether by the Securities and Exchange Commission. (SEC) of the United States.

The approval of an ETF by the end of the year could be a detonator like the futures in late 2017, which marked the peak of the rise in cryptocurrency prices of that period.

And this time there are at least two ETF proposals linked to ETH in contention with bitcoin.

September never a good time

The month of September is almost never a good month for financial markets in general and neither is it for cryptocurrencies, which almost always suffer significant losses in value.

Ether at one month lost -14.14%, but remains positive by + 360.47% from the beginning of the year and at one year it is up by + 859.32%.

Ether (ETH) and its current price

At the time of writing, the price of ether (ETH) is equal to 3,392.93 USD with a 24-hour increase of + 0.87%.

Compared to the close of September (3,011.27 USD), ETH gains 381 dollars in value and a peak at 3,476.29 USD.

According to some analysts, including those of AMBCrypto, October indicates a time of recovery in the price of ethereum (ETH).

However, it is not taken for granted that the price may return below USD 3,000, but the support at USD 2,900 – USD 2,700 should hold up as a strong support.

October is the month of recovery for Ethereum (ETH)?

Openings of many long positions on the ether market are reported, which portend a few weeks of “happy times” for those who invest in the second cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

If the forecast proves to be correct, it is presumable to expect ETH to return to its all-time high of USD 4,300 for this month.

The flip side of the coin shows us a critical situation for the cryptocurrency. If it fails to shake off the bears, ETH could be dragged down significantly as well.

A ether needs to demonstrate that he is capable of going back up in a short time, without hesitating too much. Only in this way will it be able to push more investors to buy it, triggering a virtuous upward cycle.

Any important positive or negative news will affect the sentiment of the cryptocurrency markets as always, which are always very susceptible.

