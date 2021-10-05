Ethereum (ETH) the price in October over 4 thousand USD?

Ether (ETH) and its current price

At the time of writing, the price of ether (ETH) is equal to 3,392.93 USD with a 24-hour increase of + 0.87%.

Compared to the close of September (3,011.27 USD), ETH gains 381 dollars in value and a peak at 3,476.29 USD.

According to some analysts, including those of AMBCrypto, October indicates a time of recovery in the price of ethereum (ETH).

However, it is not taken for granted that the price may return below USD 3,000, but the support at USD 2,900 – USD 2,700 should hold up as a strong support.

October is the month of recovery for Ethereum (ETH)?

Openings of many long positions on the ether market are reported, which portend a few weeks of “happy times” for those who invest in the second cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

If the forecast proves to be correct, it is presumable to expect ETH to return to its all-time high of USD 4,300 for this month.

The flip side of the coin shows us a critical situation for the cryptocurrency. If it fails to shake off the bears, ETH could be dragged down significantly as well.

A ether needs to demonstrate that he is capable of going back up in a short time, without hesitating too much. Only in this way will it be able to push more investors to buy it, triggering a virtuous upward cycle.

Any important positive or negative news will affect the sentiment of the cryptocurrency markets as always, which are always very susceptible.