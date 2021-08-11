Ethereum, everything changes. Complete guide to the London hard fork

New update for Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization. This is a hard fork whose effects could have a huge impact on the entire crypto market.

But what does the latest Ethereum update provide? What changes with thehard fork London?

In short, we are faced with an update consisting of 5 updates (called EIP, Ethereum Improvement Proposals) with the aim of radically changing the way in which commissions turn around for each transaction.

What does the London hard fork on Ethereum provide?

Among them, EIP-1559 is the most controversial. Unlike the latest forks, which have changed the blockchain only moderately, the London hard fork will forever change the way transactions take place.

EIP-1559

More specifically, the EIP-1559 update has to do with the cost of commissions, nicknamed gas, and their predictability.

Previously, the costs of the transactions – which, it should be remembered, are valued in ETH – were determined on the basis of the offers: those who carried out the transactions simply presented their offer to the miners. Whoever offered a “normal” price, accessed at a “normal” speed on the transaction side. As a result, those who needed a quick transaction were forced to pay a higher price.

With the new update, the transition costs drop significantly. Those who used to pay high and unpredictable commissions will now have the opportunity to face a reduced cost.

How? Through burn of ETH. Part of the commissions in ETH is “burned”, eliminated. Ethereum cannot be destroyed, but it can be removed from circulation.



Basically, the burnt coins are sent to addresses that no one has access to. As a result, these coins are removed from circulation and are unreachable. Cryptocurrency is removed from circulation by sending it to addresses that no one can have access to. This creates a deflationary effect every time a transaction occurs.

Prior to the update, commissions were handed out to miners who, with ETH in hand, were free to put them back into circulation. But these are starting to be obsolete and the process needed to be streamlined.

From now on, for each transaction on the blockchain, the ETH protocol uses an algorithm to set the transaction cost, an operation that makes it standardized, therefore more predictable and easier to manage.

The 5 EPI

In addition to EIP-1559, definitely the most impactful, we find:

L’ EIP-3198 , which allows smart contracts or DApps) to immediately determine the value of the commission;

, which allows smart contracts or DApps) to immediately determine the value of the commission; L’ EIP-3529 eliminate some refunds;

eliminate some refunds; L’ EIP-3541 reject new contracts with byte 0xEF;

reject new contracts with byte 0xEF; L’EIP-3554 pushes the increase in Ethereum’s mining difficulty to the last month of the year.

In general, the London hard fork clearly wants to discourage miners, pushing the network to switch from Proof of Work to Proof of Stake.

What changes now for Ethereum

“The reduction of Ether in circulation, in addition to a burn mechanism that reduces the supply in circulation, could be a catalyst for the price of ETH», Observes Orlando Merone (Bitpanda).

ETH currently travels around $ 3,240, not far from all-time highs above $ 4,100 touched last May. Meanwhile, Ethereum remains solid in its second position in the ranking of the largest cryptocurrencies.

“Its value comes mainly from the fact that it powers transactions within the DApps (decentralized applications) built on its network“, Remembers Merone, who explains how”the more DApps there are, the more transactions are executed and, consequently, the higher the price of ETH“.

The EIP-1559 update may have a positive effect on the price of ETH according to the expert, since it reduces the amount of Ether circulating on the market.

“The other main change will be the transition from the Proof of Work consensus protocol to the Proof of Stake one, which will materialize between the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022.“.

A turning point in the Ethereum-Bitcoin relationship

The new update «it could also translate to higher yields compared to those of Bitcoin in the coming years. Ethereum is progressively uncoupling from Bitcoin and it is evident that it has offered higher returns since the beginning of the year. Their interdependent relationship is waning and some are even starting to think aloud that Ether can surpass Bitcoin – how much will depend on market conditions and general sentiment»Concludes Merone.