Ethereum exceeds $ 3,000 and drives bitcoin over 46,000





After three months of difficulty, bitcoin has not only recovered 45 thousand dollars, but with a 7% tear, today it has flown over 46 thousand (46,364 dollars). And if a tweet from Musk was enough to trigger the first signs of weakness, much more push is needed to bring the crypto queen back up the slope.

First, the number of people using cryptocurrencies around the world has doubled in just six months, reaching 221 million, Orlando Merone, Bitpanda’s country manager, said. And, as Goldman Sachs explained, there appears to be a correlation between the valuation of crypto assets and the size of their network. Which means that, as bitcoin’s catchment area increases, its valuation should also rise.

To push the universe of crypto is also the update of the ethereum, which has implemented the Eip1559 system. The software update will simplify the fees paid to miners and double the space available in the blocks. “The EIPs”, Merone explained, “imply big changes and are necessary to compete with the youngest smart contract networks, including Polkadot, Solana and Cardano”. Over the weekend, the second-by-capitalization currency broke the 3,000 barrier for the first time since May and is now trading up 5.26% to $ 3,146.

Loading... Advertisements

Good news is also coming from the institutional front: as recalled by the Bitpanda manager, for the first time Germany wants to allow some institutional funds to invest in crypto-assets. The law will allow so-called “spezialfonds” to allocate up to 20% of their holdings in Bitcoin and other digital currencies. The funds, which can only be accessed by institutional investors such as pension companies and insurance companies, currently manage around € 1,800 billion.

Meanwhile in Asia, the Xrp cryptocurrency can be used in Japan and the Philippines. Following the news, the coin reached its highest value in the past five weeks. This rise should not be surprising, considering that, as explained by Merone “every year 1.5 billion euros in remittances are sent home by Filipinos living in Japan and these operations have transfer costs among the highest in the world”. With the green light of the authorities, however, “Filipino expats will have the opportunity to bypass bank fees and send funds home in Xrp”.

From the States, however, bearish news arrives: today Senator Bob Portman declared that the 1 trillion infrastructure law “is around the corner” even if some forecasts still need to be finalized. Among other innovations, the law aims to strengthen fiscal supervision on crypto-investors. (All rights reserved)



