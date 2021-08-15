Ethereum exceeds $ 3,000 and traders are hoping that the positive phase does not stop

Traders and exchange users who trade in Ethereum have noticed the arrival of a possible new upward trend in the cryptocurrency sector.

In fact, exactly like Bitcoin, too Ethereum could suffer a new bullish bull. This would happen after the cryptocurrency price touched $ 3,000, a milestone reached for the first time in 79 days. Furthermore, there would also be a testimony in favor of Ethereum the hardfork London relative to the second cryptocurrency by capitalization.

This was completed smoothly and investors have now set their sights on new highs above $ 3,100. Let’s see what the hopes of the crypto community and traders interested in the Ether digital currency are.

Ethereum price data

Analysts and industry experts such as Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView have referred to as the Ether price (ETH) has actually experienced a sell-off.

The peculiarity of “sell the news”, however, is that it arrives shortly after the entry into operation of London, even if the buyers have quickly pushed the price above 2,800 dollars.

Since that time the digital currency has hit the highest level and this bullish momentum has extended further, thanks to another cryptocurrency. In fact after the Bitcoin price rose above $ 44,000, Ether followed an uptrend, trading at $ 3,050.

In short, a series of positive thrusts that add up to the functioning of the Ethereum blockchain, which is working without any problem. In fact, after the implementation of its biggest update and the prices currently reached, the expectations of the crypto community on the most widespread altcoin are very high.

Here is the current Ethereum quote:

A closure above expectations

Ethereum traders and traders have seen their expectations completely exceeded thanks to the figures achieved by the cryptocurrency. Clearly the bullish trend is also due to the trends of Bitcoin.

As we know, in fact, the queen of cryptocurrencies influences the entire crypto market. In any case, also thanks to these movements, Ethereum managed to overcome the weekly resistance and extend its bullish trend.

Additionally, Twitter analyst Rekt Capital, who highlighted the altcoin’s weekly resistance level as a major hurdle to jump to continue the current uptrend. However, this trend needs to be investigated, since Ethereum prices influence the values ​​of projects that use blockchains similar to that of cryptocurrency.

In any case, according to Rekt Capital: “Ether is now at one of its last major resistances in the higher timeframe. Once Ether is able to overcome this resistance of ~ $ 2770, there will be little resistance ahead until the old all-time high of ~ $ 4400 “. Although Ether needs to close above $ 2,714 to confirm the continuation of the trend.

The opinions of the experts

Even with the resistance above, traders expect ETH token burns to lead to a price hike. According to SpinTrades, a pseudonymous Twitter analyst, traders should keep their eyes peeled for a possible move to $ 2,600, while a break and close above $ 3,000 could lead to a rally to $ 3,300.

One of the most interesting updates included in the London hard fork was a new mechanism burn by Ether which burns a portion of the transaction fees and removes it from the supply of circulation coins.

As noted in the following tweet from Alex Krüger, more than 2,160 Ether ($ 6 million) was burned in the first seven hours and investors seem to assume that the price will go up if this trend continues.

Ethereum: conclusions

Obviously we will continue to take care of all the updates on Ethereum.

